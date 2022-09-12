Voters will be asked this November if the Deschutes County Commission should have nonpartisan seats and elections.
If the measure on the general election ballot passes, political parties would no longer be able to nominate candidates for the County Commission. Candidates would be listed on ballots by the position they are running for instead of by party affiliation.
Supporters of the measure say it could give voters more freedom of choice.
After volunteers collected over 7,000 signatures for the measure's petition, the question secured its spot on the ballot: "Should Deschutes County commissioners be nonpartisan and be selected in nonpartisan elections?" Among those who signed were both candidates for Position #1 on the commission, incumbent Tony DeBone and his opponent Oliver Tatom.
DeBone said he did not want to tell people how to vote, but he supports sending the issue to the voters. He said he hopes the measure will increase voter engagement.
"I want everybody to make up their own minds," DeBone told The Bulletin.
Most counties in Oregon have nonpartisan commission seats and elections. Deschutes County is one of nine counties in Oregon with partisan commission seats and elections. Counties of comparable size and stature to Deschutes County, like Jackson County and Marion County, both maintain partisan County Commissions, while counties like Lane, Linn and Douglas Counties have had nonpartisan Commissions for decades.
Former Deschutes County commissioner and current Chair of the Deschutes Republicans Phil Henderson said the organization is against the ballot measure. He said current systems are working well and having both a primary and a general election allow for adequate candidate vetting.
Last year, the Nonpartisan County Commission Committee recruited former Deschutes County Commissioner Tammy Baney to speak in support of the ballot measure and educate voters on how partisanship affects the election process. The committee was responsible for collecting signatures to support the measure.
"Giving voters more options is what this represents," Baney told The Bulletin on Monday.
Baney lost as a Republican candidate in the 2018 primary election after serving as commissioner for 12 years. She is now the director of the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council. It's often nonaffiliated voters who are left out when it comes to partisan commission elections and seats, Baney said.
Deschutes County has 154,729 registered voters. Over 50,000 of those voters are nonaffiliated, more than the number registered in any political party.
Primary elections for the Deschutes County Commission only allow for partisan candidates, so nonaffiliated or minority party voters are not privy to the same visibility, momentum and resources as Democratic and Republican nominees, said Commissioner Phil Chang.
"A large portion of voters didn't see a Deschutes County Commission candidate on their May primary ballots," Chang said. He is the treasurer for the Nonpartisan County Commission Committee.
"We're the youngest county in the state, but we're clinging to the oldest form of government possible," he said.
Chang argued partisan elections disenfranchise voters and encourage a misrepresentation of Deschutes County's "very purple community." He said removing partisanship from the County Commission election process doesn't mean that political parties can't endorse a candidate.
If Deschutes County voters vote in favor of the measure, the question remains of how the county could conduct nonpartisan elections.
Jefferson County allows anyone who wants to run for a commission seat to file for the May primary election. Then, if someone earns more than 50% of the vote, that candidate wins, but if no one earns a majority, the top two contenders participate in a runoff in the November general election.
