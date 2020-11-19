An injured backcountry skier who was unable to reach safety on his own was rescued by volunteers from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
Tyndall Wells, 20, was downhill skiing near Todd Lake with a partner when he fell in steep terrain and suffered injuries not considered life threatening, according to a news release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office was advised of the incident by 9-1-1 dispatch at around 9 a.m. Wells, located one-third of a mile northwest of the Todd Lake Trailhead, was unable to reach the Dutchman Flat parking lot on his own, according to the sheriff’s office.
Utilizing snowmobiles, search and rescue volunteers reached Wells at around 10:45 a.m. The rescue squad stabilized the skier and transferred him to Dutchman Flat, where he was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend for further treatment.
