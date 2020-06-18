Gracie, the beloved trumpeter swan at the Sunriver Nature Center, didn’t have to wait this year for her offspring to hatch.
Three white fuzzy heads popped out of her nest over the weekend. The babies, called cygnets, have already joined Gracie and her mate, Gus, on the nature center’s Lake Aspen.
The cygnets hatched much earlier than in past years, when Gracie produced offspring on the Fourth of July in 2017 and 2019.
July is late in the breeding season. The June 13 hatching this year signals the past tumultuous breeding seasons for Gracie may finally be behind her, said Amanda Accamando, Sunriver Nature Center manager.
“We should expect this from here on out,” Accamando said.
Gracie has prevailed despite several tragic setbacks.
When her babies hatched July 4, 2017, it was after multiple nests and eggs were destroyed by raccoons.
She didn’t produce any offspring in 2018, since her former mate, Chuck, was illegally shot and killed by a young hunter Thanksgiving Day 2017 on the Deschutes River northwest of Sunriver.
Last year, Gracie was still alone until the nature center found her new mate, Gus, who was transported from the W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary in southwest Michigan.
With Chuck and Gus, Gracie has produced 12 offspring since 2016. Each one was transported to the Summer Lake Wildlife Area, a 19,000-acre wetland in central Lake County.
The wildlife area is part of the state’s breeding program, which is trying to repopulate the species since it was hunted to near extinction around the turn of the 20th century, when no swans remained in Oregon.
Through the breeding program, more than 120 swans have been released at Summer Lake. Most of those came from captivity in zoos or the Wyoming Wetland Society, which breeds and supplies swans to wildlife areas around the Western United States.
Wildlife officials hope the released swans will establish nests in Oregon. So far, about 35 swans call Oregon home.
Having Gracie producing cygnets each year is a huge boost to the breeding program, Accamando said.
“When you consider how small the population is of trumpeter swans in Oregon, that is a pretty significant proportion,” Accamando said. “We are super thrilled that Grace and Gus are able to keep going and keep contributing to this important project.”
The Sunriver Nature Center is reopening Thursday, after being closed for the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public is invited to the shore of Lake Aspen to watch Gracie and her swan family glide across the water together.
“We will all be wearing masks and keeping our distance from swans and each other,” Accamando said. “We will be out there telling the story.”
