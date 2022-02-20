Jack Thomas was sitting upstairs in his Bend home when he heard his wife scream.
Downstairs, he found her, pacing. It had been four days since Jack and Annie brought their newborn son, Brody, home from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Charles Bend, where he had spent the first six weeks of his life fighting to survive. Brody was born more than two months premature, delivered by an emergency C-section. He was no larger than a loaf of bread. Now, at 8:33 p.m. on New Year’s Day, he was blue.
He’s not breathing, cried Annie. She had been nursing Brody with a bottle. She handed the infant to her mother, who rubbed her hand up and down the child’s back, and called 911.
But Jack, a 37-year-old physical education teacher at La Pine Elementary School trained in CPR, wasn’t going to wait for help. He pulled Brody away from his mother-in-law.
“I took my son and said, ‘I know CPR. Let me do this,’” Jack recalled.
Jack never imagined his first use of CPR would come in a moment like this. He didn’t stop to think that he could accidentally crush Brody’s ribcage and kill him. Those thoughts would come later.
Jack patted his son on the back, then placed his mouth on Brody’s and breathed in. He could feel his son’s chest expand like a tiny balloon. Then he placed Brody on the couch and, with two fingers, began to press rhythmically on the infant’s fragile ribcage.
What followed would loom in Jack’s memory for weeks. He is still trying to piece together precisely what happened.
Infants seldom survive cardiac emergencies. Their fragile respiratory systems can deteriorate quickly after choking on a stuffed animal, getting their head caught in the bars of a crib or being smothered under the cushions of a couch or a bed. According to Bend Fire EMS Training Officer Petar Hossick, stunned parents often take too long to realize that their child is dying and needs help. Or worse: the child’s emergency goes unnoticed.
Despite advancements in medical and emergency technology, infant survival rates have barely improved in recent decades, particularly among medically vulnerable children like Brody, according to medical research and local public safety officials.
More than 7,000 children in the United States suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac emergency annually. According to the American Heart Association, the likelihood of a child under the age of one surviving those emergencies and being released from the hospital is 6.2%. Acting quickly is important because the heart can no longer pump oxygen-rich blood to the brain and vital organs. A child’s chance of survival increases 75% when CPR is administered in the first few minutes of an emergency, experts say.
Brody’s story, told through hours of interviews and dozens of public safety documents, recordings and law enforcement body camera footage, provides a rare, up-close look into one of the hundreds of emergencies reported every day in Central Oregon.
Jack and Annie, who is also 37, moved to Bend in 2015 with their first child, Beckett, who was an infant at the time. Beckett is on the autism spectrum. Taking care of a nonverbal child with special needs can be stressful, Jack said. When Annie got pregnant again in 2021, Jack liked the idea of having two sons whose names started with the letter B. He wanted to call them his “B boys.”
But when Annie went into labor, doctors told Jack that his wife and the baby were both at risk of dying and that she would need a C-section. He held Annie’s hand throughout the procedure, telling her, “Everything’s going to be OK.”
And now this. When would it all be OK?
Calling for helpAnnie’s call to the Deschutes County 911 emergency dispatch center was answered by Jaime Johnson, who barely said a word before she was interrupted.
“Hi, my baby’s not breathing right,” Annie said, a frantic edge to her voice.
Hundreds of calls and hours of training had taught Johnson how to navigate these situations since she joined the force in 2019. Growing up in a law enforcement family, she knew how to put up blinders and do her job. She’d learned to be direct, collected. But certain calls still affected her.
The voices coming through this call were difficult to understand. She urged Annie to turn off the speakerphone and speak clearly.
“He’s crying!” Annie shouted. “He’s crying!”
That meant Brody was breathing. Johnson urged the family to tell her what exactly was going on. Jack, still doing compressions, took the phone. “I’m here,” he told Johnson. “She was feeding my son and he’s turned purple now.”
There was growing panic in the Bend home as family members passed the phone to each other and told Johnson conflicting stories about what was happening. The dispatcher tried to calm them down. She told them help was on the way.
“Currently, is the baby awake, right now?” Johnson asked.
“Yes ma’am,” Jack said.
“Listen carefully: lay the baby flat on their back, on the floor, and remove anything under their head.”
Jack did.
“Kneel next to the baby and look in the mouth for food or vomit,” Johnson said.
Jack stared into his son’s tiny mouth.
“Is there anything in the mouth?” Johnson said.
There was not.
“Now place your hand on the baby’s forehead, your other hand under the baby’s neck and shoulders, then slightly tilt the head back, put your ear next to their mouth,” Johnson said. “Can you feel or hear any breathing?”
Jack obeyed. Then he told Annie: “Honey, go get that door.”
Help had arrived: Bend Police officer Jason Camacho, his body camera capturing the snow-covered front lawn, the flashing of his cruiser’s police lights and the family’s home as he walked through the front door.
“Where’s the baby?” Camacho asked.
“He’s on the floor in the living room,” Annie said. She pointed toward Brody.
Camacho, along with another Bend police officer, moved through the home, a cluttered space decorated with holiday lights, ornaments and a Christmas tree. Sushi, the family’s chihuahua mix, barked wildly. Camacho rounded the couch and moved toward Jack, who was kneeling over his son by the tree, still doing compressions.
Camacho, wearing purple gloves, took Brody from Jack.
“How long have you been doing CPR?” Camacho asked.
“About five minutes,” Jack said.
Brody muttered a barely-audible squeak. Jason asked the other officer to place his fingers on the infant’s hips to check for a pulse.
“I can’t feel...” he said, stopping in mid-sentence.
Brody’s eyes were barely open.
“Any issues, premature, anything like that?” Camacho asked.
“He was in the NICU for six-and-a-half weeks,” Jack said. “We’ve had him home since Thursday.”
Camacho told the family to prepare to roll out in an ambulance as medics arrived. Then, Brody cried.
“Ok, ok, yeah, ok, yeah, you’re going to be ok,” Camacho said, rubbing the infant’s light-blue and white dinosaur pajamas. “You’re going to be ok.”
Then, Brody cried louder, louder than he had since help arrived.“You’re ok,” Camacho said, repeating the phrase again and again. Brody went silent. “You’re OK, little one … We’re going to get you going, OK?”
“Is he breathing?” Annie asked.
“Yeah, baby’s breathing,” Camacho said. “Baby’s going to be OK.”
The reluctant heroNobody’s sure what exactly happened to Brody that day. Medical professionals could only guess.
Perhaps Brody, as small as he was, didn’t know how to breathe and eat at the same time yet. But since then, Brody has grown, and rapidly. He smiles more than he did before the incident, Jack has noticed.
One thing is certain: Without Jack performing CPR when he did, Brody’s chance of survival was slim to none.
But Jack remains shaken. The idea looms over him that what happened was his fault. Maybe Brody wasn’t burped properly, he wonders.
In the home office of clinical psychologist Dr. Michael Conner less than a month later, the questions and uncertainty come up. Together, sitting beside a fireplace, they try to piece together what happened the day Brody survived.
Conner is a patient, soft-spoken, white-haired man with decades of experience helping people cope with trauma.
When asked if he considers what he did to be heroic, Jack cringed.
“It’s hard for me to accept that,” Jack said, his voice cracking. “It’s my job. I’m supposed to do that. It’s hard for me to process that as heroic because that was what I was supposed to do.”
“It was what you were built to do,” Conner said, nodding.
Jack paused and breathed deeply. His eyes welled with tears. He dotted them with tissue. He rubbed his arms, knees, scalp, shoulders, and slouched uncomfortably.
“So when someone says you were brave, you’re also conflicted by, ‘Could I have prevented it?” Conner said. He added: “And you must have been scared. Brave people aren’t scared...”
“I know I was scared,” Jack said, interrupting.
“Bravery is when you step into a situation and do what needs to be done regardless of the harm to yourself or how scary it is,” Conner said. “But when you’re doing it to save another life, that’s the definition of heroic behavior ... The hero is the person who leans into it for the sake of another.”
Jack listened, but there is no soothing epilogue for him, no final chapter that calms his nerves as he leaves the doctor’s office.
What happened to Brody remains a part of his life.
Every time Brody falls asleep, day or night, Jack is there to gently touch his son’s chest. He wants to know Brody is still alive.
He wants to know he’s OK.
