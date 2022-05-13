The national shortage of baby formula, compounded by supply chain issues and a recent recall of certain formulas, is affecting Central Oregon parents who are struggling to find enough as stores and organizations lack inventories.
Gov. Kate Brown issued a statement on Friday explaining the shortage statewide as part of the "abnormal market disruption" occurring nationwide because of recalls, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages.
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum's office warned parents about baby formula price gouging in a statement on Thursday, urging them to report price gouging to the state online or by calling, 503-378-8442.
“Many Oregon families across the state rely on baby formula to nourish their newborns and children, and it is critical that they can easily access this nutrition without abnormally increased prices,” Brown said Friday. “This proclamation empowers the Attorney General and the Oregon Department of Justice to investigate instances where price gouging on baby formula may be happening, and to take appropriate action if businesses are found to be in violation."
The national baby formula shortage is already affecting parents in Central Oregon.
Linda Collins, the onsite supervisor at Grandma’s House of Central Oregon, a Bend nonprofit organization providing shelter and support to young parents and their babies, said parents in Bend are feeling the pinch.
“We are in the same position that everyone else is in,” Collins said. “We do have some on hand here, but there are different kinds and we don’t have very much.”
Collins said most of the formula on hand at Grandma’s House has already been spoken for by families, past residents and others who are in need. Those who still need to find formula for their babies, Collins said, are taken to stores around town with the hopes they might score some from the limited supply.
She said it boils down to luck, and while finding formula can be difficult, it can take some diligent searching at grocery stores.
Collins said one of the mothers at Grandma's House required a special kind of formula for her baby, but the particular brand was recalled. After the mother consulted with her baby's doctor, the doctor recommended a different kind of special formula, which turned out to be hard to come by.
"We were running around to every store in town trying to find some of it, and when we did find it, we would get enough to last for a little while," Collins said. "The whole formula thing is so hard because a lot of moms have to use formula these days and if it is not available, you can understand the panic they go through."
"They cannot feed their babies," Collins added. "I mean, they can use a different kind, but babies' tummies don’t react well to having one kind of formula one week and another kind another week."
Retailers across the nation including CVS, Target and Walmart, have imposed purchase limits on baby formula. At the Fred Meyer in Bend, shoppers encounter signs posted in the baby formula aisle informing customers that, "Due to limited supplies, baby formula is limited to 4 per customer."
Ranae Staley, executive directory of the Giving Plate, a food bank in Bend, said she believes part of the nationwide shortage of baby formula is a result of a major recall announced by Abbot Nutrition and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this year.
"We had a volunteer going through all our baby formula and checking all the labels," Staley said. "And a good half of what we had was part of the recall, so I assume this formula shortage is part of the recall."
Baby formula, Staley said, is one of the auxiliary products distributed to those in need by the Giving Plate, but the food pantry tries to keep enough formula and diapers on hand in case there is a demand. But due to the recall, the pantry has less formula than usual.
"For a while we always had some," Staley said of the pantry's baby formula stock. "But that recent recall really wiped us out. We don't have very much right now."
