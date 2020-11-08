Demographers assign the “Baby Boom” to the years 1946 to 1964. Some events of Oregon, the U.S. and the
world during that time:
1946
- Tupperware introduced Portland State University founded Winston Churchill calls Soviet dominance in Eastern Europe an “Iron Curtain” First programmable computer created at University of Pennsylvania Oregon’s Rural School Law encourages consolidation of districts Philippines granted independence by United States
1947
- Oregon Gov. Eugene Snell, senate president and secretary of state among killed in plane crash in Lake County. Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers becomes the first black player in Major League Baseball Col. Chuck Yeager pilots Bell X-1 plane beyond the sound barrier at Muroc AFB in California Polaroid camera introduced Britain approves India and Pakistan independence in major move to dismantle colonial empire
1948
- President Harry S. Truman narrowly wins election Berlin Airlift starts to get around Soviets cutting off land access to German capital Israel created as Jewish state Gandhi assassinated Columbia River Flood destroys Vanport, major Oregon population center for Blacks Daytona Beach hosts first NASCAR racing event Tektronix founded Velcro created Long-Playing (LP) record introduced
1949
- Mao Zedong establishes People’s Republic of China Oregon Supreme Court invalidates Alien Land acts used to seize property of Asian residents NATO established for joint defense of U.S. and Western Europe 45 RPM record is introduced Dorothy McCullough Lee is first woman elected Portland mayor State Department of Forestry begins replanting Tillamook Burn Volkswagen Beetle introduced in U.S.
1950
- Korean War begins “Peanuts” debuts Joseph McCarthy begins anti-communist campaign Diner’s Club issues first credit card
1951
- First coast-to-coast television broadcast. “I Love Lucy” debuts “Catcher in the Rye,” by J.D. Salinger published President Truman fires Douglas MacArthur as commander of troops in Korea OSU Beavers quarterbackTerry Baker state’s first Heisman Trophy winner. Cleveland radio disc jockey Alan Freed coins term “rock n’ roll” music Oregon law prohibiting interracial marriages repealed
1952
- Former Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower elected president. First GOP win since 1928. US detonates first hydrogen bomb Oregon Constitution amended to provide for equal representation in state legislature Elizabeth II becomes Queen of England First issue of Mad magazine published
1953
- Jonas Salk develops the first polio vaccine. Oregon Public Accommodations Law prohibits racial discrimination by businesses Julius and Ethel Rosenburg executed as spies “Double Helix” model of DNA first described Korean War armistice ends combat Texas Instruments creates transistor radio NY Yankees win last of five consecutive World Series Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay first to climb Mt. Everest, world’s tallest mountain. The first James Bond novel, “Casino Royale,” is published by British author Ian Fleming.
1954 U.S. Supreme Court upholds Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, abolishing segregated schools in U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average passes 382 points for first time since 1929 Stock Market crash that set off the Great Depression. Swanson frozen “TV dinners” go on sale France pulls out of Indochina after defeat by North Vietnamese. US increases activity. Senate censures McCarthy over hearings on the Army — end of the “McCarthy era.” U.S. detonates a 15 megaton Hydrogen bomb on Bikini Atoll — it is 1,000 times more powerful than bomb that destroyed Hiroshima Congress terminates Western Oregon Indian tribes. Democrats win both House and Senate in mid-term elections. Remain Senate majority until 1981 and House majority until 1994. Roger Bannister of Britain runs first under-four minute mile at Oxford. 1955
- Rosa Parks refuses to move from white section on Montgomery bus. Emmett Till murdered. Disneyland opens Soviet Union creates Warsaw Pact with eastern European communist governments. First of chain of McDonalds’ restaurants opens “Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley & His Comets first rock and roll song to top Billboard chart Congress adds “In God We Trust” on currency.
1956
- Congress authorizes interstate road system: 41,000 miles to be built in 20 years. Congress terminates Klamath Indian Tribe Elvis Presley has first charting song, “Heartbreak Hotel.” CBS broadcasts first NFL football games First nuclear power station developed in Britain Video Tape developed to replace film
1957
- Peak of baby boom, with families having average of 3.7 children Soviet Union launches Sputnik 1 satellite, igniting “Space Race” with U.S. Oregon Fair Housing Act passes European Economic Community, forerunner of EU, is created by six countries — but does not include Britain
1958
- Mt. Bachelor, Oregon’s largest ski area, opens near Bend. NASA created Hula-hoop created New York transplants, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants bring baseball to West Coast. Microchip developed Bobby Fischer, 14, wins U.S. Chess Championship
1959
- Alaska and Hawaii become states Oregon ratifies 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, 89 years after it is adopted Cuban Revolution brings Fidel Castro to power in communist regime
1960
- John F. Kennedy elected U.S. president Enovid, the first FDA -approved oral contraceptive, hits the market. Soviet Union shoots down U.S. U-2 spy plane U.S. sends 2,500 troops to Vietnam U.S. runner Wilma Rudolph wins three gold medals at Rome Olympics First female U.S. senator from Oregon, Maurine Neuberger, elected. Aluminum cans introduced First heart pacemaker “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee, is published “The Twist” hit song starts dance craze
1961
- U.S.-backed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba fails Yuri Gaugarin of USSR is first man in space — Alan Shepard of U.S. is later the first American Berlin Wall construction begins Eisenhower warns of growing “military-industrial complex” in farewell speech. Pampers disposable diapers go on sale
1962
- Cuban missile crisis almost leads to nuclear war with Soviets. Columbus Day “Big Blow” cyclone kills 50 and causes $5 billion damage on northwest coast OSU Beavers quarterback Terry Baker state’s first Heisman Trophy winner. Wilt Chamberlain of NBA’s Philadelphia Warriors scores record 100 points. Space Needle opens for World Fair in Seattle Golf Jack Nicklaus beats Arnold Palmer in US Open playoff for his first PGA victory First Wal-Mart opens in Arkansas
1963
- Kennedy assassinated in Dallas Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, is murdered soon after capture. March on Washington and Martin Luther King Jr. “I Have a Dream” speech “The Feminine Mystique” by Betty Friedan fuels women’s movement Postal Service institutes zip codes Cassette tape developed in the Netherlands
1964
- Lyndon Johnson wins landslide in presidential race Surgeon General reports smoking may cause lung cancer Beatles appear on Ed Sullivan Show Death penalty abolished in Oregon Civil Rights Act outlaws segregation in public places, ensured voting rights Last year with more than four million births in U.S., ending “Baby Boom.”
