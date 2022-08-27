MADRAS — History came full circle inside a cavernous airplane hanger at Madras Airport Saturday as children gathered around Central Oregon's oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor, Dick Higgins.
The 101-year-old Higgins had come to the hangar and the Airshow of the Cascades, in part to see a restored Consolidated PBY-5A Catalina, that is just like the one he served on as a radio operator when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
The visit was about more than nostalgia and old airplanes, though. It was about passing on history to the next generation.
Hunter Whitehead, 13, of Albany, and Jacob Otten, 13, of Terrebonne, crouched in front of Higgins, who sat in a wheelchair, and listened with wide eyes as the Pearl Harbor survivor told stories of a moment in history that changed the world.
Whitehead and Otten are friends who come together to the airshow almost every year. With its roaring jets, the air show offered a full flex of U.S. military prowess Saturday afternoon.
But meeting Higgins and hearing about history from a man who experienced it first hand — well, that was as rare treat, indeed.
Higgins' granddaughter Angela Norton stood nearby and watched her grandfather tell stories from underneath the mammoth wing of the Catalina.
"People are still interested, especially the youth," she said. "They still have a desire to learn about history and have a respect for veterans. That is an incredible thing. Another thing, this is what he lives for. This type of stuff, this type of interaction. This is what keeps him going, this is what keeps him living, this is what keeps him young."
When it comes to the airplanes, Whitehead is well versed, and could point out and name each plane in the hanger.
“Not only are they very cool, but they were a really important piece of history. Back in World War II, they helped ground troops, and I think they really need to be remembered as a good piece of history,” Whitehead said. “About third, fourth grade, I kind of learned about them, and ever since I just love those planes.”
Whitehead said his great-great grandfather served on an aircraft carrier during World War II, which was part of the reason he became interested in warplanes from the era. His great-grandfather and his grandmother were also both in the air force, Whitehead added.
The air show, which concluded its two day run Saturday, offered the teens — and hundreds of other spectators — a wide array of aircraft: a 1940s era Douglas AD-4 Skyraider, a T-28B from 1955, little Cessnas from the 1980s.
It was an aviation timeline you could touch.
But the roar of planes overhead is always the main attraction. The skies over Madras Saturday served as a blue backdrop for several performances, including a loud finale by the Navy F/A-18 Growlers Legacy Team.
Back over by the hulking PBY-5A, Higgins sat proudly next to the plane as his fans greeted him, shook his hand and took photos. Higgins said he understands his role as a Pearl Harbor survivor, and believes sharing stories with younger generations about what happened is important.
“That’s all part of history, and I think they should know about it,” Higgins said of Pearl Harbor. Then he pointed to the warplanes all around him and added: “Living history.”
Although Higgins said he has “lost track of time,” sitting next to Catalina jogged his mind and he was able to still recall the morning of the attack.
“During the attack at Pearl Harbor, we were trying to save as many planes as we could,” Higgins said. “We were moving them around down there, trying to get them away from the ones that were on fire and that were exploding.”
Norton, who has two children, said her grandfather, who lives with her and her family, is really good with kids. Norton pointed over to Higgins, who was busy entertaining and teaching a growing circle of children. One handed Higgins a model airplane which he inspected with great care.
"He is so patient and so kind and he will teach them things," Norton said. "Look at him right now, he is just teaching them, patiently pointing things out to them. I think on both sides, it is such an incredible and special thing. He teaches them, and they teach him."
