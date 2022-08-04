Avelo Airlines

The airline Avelo began direct flights from Burbank, California, to Redmond in May. It is adding direct service to Palm Springs, California. 

 Submitted photo

Redmond Airport will add a direct flight to Palm Springs, California.

Avelo Airlines, a Houston-based carrier, announced Thursday it will offer nonstop service from Redmond to Palm Springs via twice-weekly flights that start Nov. 11.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

(1) comment

Transitory Inflation
Transitory Inflation

Great news, love the price and times. I've never flown the airline though. Anyone have an opinion on Avelo?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.