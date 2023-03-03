black crater avalanche

Search and rescue personnel look for the body of a 46-year-old Bend man who died Thursday in an avalanche on Black Crater in the Three Sisters Wilderness. 

 Deschutes County Sheriff's Office/Submitted photo

Search teams were looking Friday afternoon for the body of a 46-year-old Bend man  who died Thursday in an avalanche on Black Crater in the Three Sisters Wilderness area. 

Deschutes County Search and Rescue personnel responded to a 911 call at 12:04 p.m. Thursday after an avalanche on Black Crater, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said in a release Friday. Black Crater is a steep-sided shield volcano located in the Cascade Range. 

