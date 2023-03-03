Search teams were looking Friday afternoon for the body of a 46-year-old Bend man who died Thursday in an avalanche on Black Crater in the Three Sisters Wilderness area.
Deschutes County Search and Rescue personnel responded to a 911 call at 12:04 p.m. Thursday after an avalanche on Black Crater, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said in a release Friday. Black Crater is a steep-sided shield volcano located in the Cascade Range.
The skier who called 911 told dispatchers he and his friend were skiing in the caldera at Back Crater when an avalanche was triggered. The caller said his friend was swept away in the avalanche and that he could no longer see him and thought he could be injured.
Both of the skiers had proper backcountry safety equipment, including avalanche beacons, shovels, helmets and probes, the sheriff's office said. After the caller used an avalanche beacon he eventually found his friend who already died in the avalanche, the release said.
Deschutes County Search and Rescue and the U.S. Forest Service responded and brought the second skier to safety. Because of the high risk of avalanche danger and the lack of light at the time, search and rescue stopped its recovery efforts until daylight on Friday.
Teams are currently working with community partners to locate the body of the lost skier, the release said. The names of the skiers have not been released at this time.
