A 25-year-old Sunriver man faces charges for allegedly firing a high-powered rifle into the Deschutes County jail Thursday night, then leading deputies on a high-speed chase along U.S. Highway 97 where he twice drove against traffic in southbound lanes.

Authorities believe Nicholas Ryan Preston-Cooper intended to either confront deputies outside the jail or break into the jail and free his father, John Matthew Cooper, 54, of La Pine, who was arrested the day before, said Sgt. Jason Wall, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. Cooper is alleged to have lured a 17-year-old girl for sexual favors.

Reporter: 541-617-7854,

bdole@bendbulletin.com

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

