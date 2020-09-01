Summer in Bend has been hotter and drier than normal.
For the third month in a row, the National Weather Service in Pendleton has reported above normal temperatures and precipitation for Bend.
Last month was the second hottest August on record, with an average temperature of 68.6 degrees, which was 4.8 degrees above normal, according to the weather service’s monthly climate summary. The warmest August on record has an average temperature of 68.8 degrees in 2017.
High temperatures for August in Bend averaged 85.5 degrees, which was 4.2 degrees above normal. The highest temperature was 99 degrees on August 16. On 6 days, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees.
The record high for the month was 102 degrees on August 8, 1972, according to weather service data.
Low temperatures for August in Bend averaged 51.7 degrees, which was 5.4 degrees above normal. The coldest temperature was 39 degrees on August 30. The record low temperature on record was 22 degrees on August, 30 1927.
After receiving no precipitation in July, Bend again recorded 0 inches of precipitation in August, which was 0.48 inches below normal.
So far this year, precipitation in Bend has reached 5.44 inches, which is 1.32 inches below normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The outlook for September calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.
The next week will have highs in the 90s, according to the latest forecast.
“Certainly the first half of the month looks to be much above normal,” said Larry Nierenberg, a senior forecaster for the National Weather Service in Pendleton. “We will have temperatures in the mid to upper 90s going into the weekend and even through the next 10 days.”
Normal highs for Bend in September are 78 degrees at the start of the month and drop to 69 degrees by the end of the month. Normal low temperatures fall from 43 degrees to 36 degrees throughout the month.
Normal September precipitation is 0.48 inches.
