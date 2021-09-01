Bend’s summer of heat waves and dry conditions continued into August, according to the National Weather Service station in Pendleton.
The weather service’s monthly climate summary showed August was warmer and drier than normal. The conditions followed the hottest July on record in Bend, and the hottest temperature ever recorded in the city — 107 degrees on June 30.
Temperatures didn’t reach triple digits last month in Bend, but 10 days saw temperatures over 90 degrees.
Ed Townsend, meteorologist with the weather service in Pendleton, said Bend usually has about six days in August with 90-degree heat.
“Ten days is above average,” Townsend said. “That’s not typical.”
Overall, the average temperature last month in Bend was 66.7 degrees, which was 2.9 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
High temperatures averaged 83.1 degrees, which was 1.8 degrees above normal. The highest temperature was 98 degrees on Aug. 12 and Aug. 16.
The record high temperature for August in Bend was 102 degrees on Aug. 8 1972, according to weather service data.
Low temperatures last month in Bend averaged 50.4 degrees, which was 4.1 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature last month was 37 degrees, on Aug. 25.
August precipitation in Bend totaled 0.03 of an inch, which was 0.45 of an inch below normal.
Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 of an inch occurred on one day last month.
So far this year, precipitation in Bend has reached 4.02 inches, which is 2.74 inches below normal.
The outlook for September in Bend calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.
Townsend said the forecast for the next seven days is consistent with the outlook for September. No precipitation is in the forecast and temperatures will continue to be warm, he said.
“We are going to be warming up again this weekend,” Townsend said of the Labor Day weekend ahead. “We are not seeing much in the way of any weather systems affecting us.”
Normal high temperatures for Bend in August fall from 78 degrees at the start of the month to 69.degrees at the end of the month.
Normal low temperatures fall from 43 degrees to 36 degrees throughout the month
Normal precipitation for September in Bend is 0.41 of an inch.
