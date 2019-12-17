Audit: Portland ‘fell short’ on pledges to voters for tax, bond measures

Portland leaders failed to fully deliver on promises they made to voters as they implemented arts, cannabis, affordable housing and street repair programs funded by voter-approved taxes and bond measures, according to a city auditor’s report released Tuesday.

The audit focused on measures and taxes passed in 2016.

City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero’s report detailed a number of shortcomings. The city has used vague language when laying out commitments to voters, doesn’t consistently determine how realistic it is to keep promises made, lacks consistent monitoring to make sure commitments are delivered on and has diverged from some voter promises due to bureau leadership changes and the city’s commission form of government.

“Following through on commitments is key to retaining voter trust,” Hull Caballero wrote in a release detailing the report. “If the City continues to ask voters to fund city services through new taxes, it needs to deliver fully on its promises or voters may not oblige.”

The report said the city generally delivered on promises made to voters about how revenue from the arts, gas, and cannabis taxes and the housing bond would be used, but voters’ expectations based on how the ballot titles and explanatory statements read may have not been met.

City leaders, for example, promised to use cannabis tax revenues to pay for drug and alcohol education and treatment, public safety, and to support for neighborhood small businesses. In reality, nearly 80% of the tax revenue was spent on public safety in each of the first two years, the audit found. None of the funds went to drug and alcohol treatment during one year.