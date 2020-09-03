Michael Hughes, a cannabis attorney and former mayoral candidate, is running for the Bend City Council.
Hughes, 49, is running for the seat currently held by Councilor Bruce Abernethy, who is not running for reelection. Hughes will face Rita Schenkelberg, a mental health counselor, and Anon “Bubba” Walters, who works for The Ground Floor and More LLC, according to campaign documents.
Hughes, who is also a hemp farmer, represents cannabis businesses in Central Oregon.
This is Hughes’ second bid for the council, after unsuccessfully running for mayor of Bend in 2018.
Hughes said he wants to run for council to give back to the community he has called home since 2012.
“Bend’s been good to me and my family,” he said.
Hughes said his priorities as a councilor would be helping the city get through the pandemic and creating more affordable housing.
The city has to be prepared to help alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic, he said. What that specifically looks like is dependent on what the economy is looking like by the end of the year, Hughes said, but he suggested grants or financial incentives to keep businesses operating in Bend.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of people whose businesses are impacted...and as that trickles down we’re going to see a lot of economic issues come about,” Hughes said.
Hughes also said he would advocate for more affordable housing to be built on the undeveloped land that is left within the city’s urban growth boundary. He said the city should incentivize developers to build more affordable apartment complexes on the rest of the undeveloped land within the growth boundary instead of single family homes.
“We have to make sure as a city we are smart with our development,” Hughes said.
Helping the city feel more diverse and inclusive would also be a priority, Hughes said. If elected, Hughes would advocate the city do more to recruit more diverse candidates for city positions.
The recent hiring of Bend’s new police chief shows there is room for improvement, Hughes said, as all the finalists were white men.
“That’s an example where the city could extend our efforts to find qualified candidates who are diverse,” he said.
The general election is Nov. 3.
