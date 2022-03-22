The attorney for the family of a man fatally shot by a Crook County sheriff’s deputy said the deputy had previously displayed excessive force.
But attorney Mike Fuller cautioned that there is nothing concrete that connects deputy Steven Hatcher’s behavior toward a drunken driver in 2019 — when he allegedly slammed the driver’s head into a van window — to the Feb. 4 shooting death of Nick Rodin.
Hatcher was also the subject of a complaint by a Prineville landlord who told Crook County officials that the deputy’s aggressive behavior would likely generate a lawsuit against the county.
Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training does not show any active Professional Standards Cases filed against Hatcher, but Fuller believes the 2019 drunken driver case could open the door to more complaints about Hatcher.
Both the 2019 incident and the landlord’s complaint about Hatcher do not necessarily prove Hatcher used unwarranted excessive force when he shot and killed Rodin, but both add context to a situation in which the Crook County District Attorney’s Office is offering virtually no information to the public.
Hatcher shot Rodin, 35, about 1:40 p.m. Feb. 4 on SE Maphet Road while trying to serve an arrest warrant, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office has said.
Fuller said a private investigator hired by his firm discovered an incident involving Hatcher and a man named Mike Schwartz, who had been pulled over and arrested for a DUII near Prineville. According to the citation he received from Hatcher, Schwartz was stopped about 10:41 p.m. Jan. 31, 2019, in the 400 block of NE 3rd Street in Prineville.
Schwartz told the private investigator he was getting out of his van when Hatcher slammed his head into the window of the van. Because Schwartz refused to take a breath test, he was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood test.
“Having his head slammed into the glass left a mark, but he’s not sure it was examined at the hospital or not,” the investigator wrote in his report to Fuller. “He was transported back to the (Crook County) jail, where two corrections deputies asked him why his face was red. He blamed the injury on Dep. Hatcher, but there was no follow-up investigation into the use of force.”
Schwartz, now 68, told The Bulletin he wears two hearing aids. When he was ordered out of his vehicle by Hatcher, Schwartz said he was unable to fully understand what was being said.
Schwartz was unaware of an outstanding arrest warrant related to a prior DUII charge. But after he was pulled over by Hatcher, things escalated quickly.
“I got out of my van,” Schwartz said. “And he started slamming my head into the side of my van, into the window. And then he slammed me again into his cop car.”
Schwartz said Hatcher saw the hearing aids. “One of them got knocked out of my ear and down on the ground, and he could care less,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz remembered a second officer present during the incident. He said he asked the other officer to calm Hatcher down, but there didn’t seem to be much the other officer could do.
“His attitude was completely way out of hand,” Schwartz said. “He don’t deserve to be a cop … I don’t think so, and people I’ve talked to, they don’t think so either.”
Schwartz wanted to file a complaint about his encounter with Hatcher, but he was convicted of DUII and sent to Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras. He was released early because of the pandemic, but felt it was too late to a file a complaint.
Fuller said the 2019 incident involving Schwartz could be used in court to show a habit or routine practice of excessive force.
“What we do know is that there appears to be a prior complaint of excessive force in the not too recent past,” Fuller said. “We don’t know the details yet. It is definitely a lead, and we will be investigating it like all other leads.”
Toby Berrier, a land owner in Crook County, lives 6 miles from where Rodin was shot. He is also Schwartz’s landlord and said he, along with other members of the community, have had negative encounters with Hatcher. Berrier said at one point he filed an oral complaint about Hatcher to the county, warning that Hatcher’s behavior would one day lead to a lawsuit against the county.
Berrier said he had filed a restraining order against his sister, who was living on the property. When he called the sheriff’s office to have the restraining order served, Hatcher was one of the deputies who arrived.
Berrier said Hatcher was aggressive and threatening toward him during the encounter.
“Hatcher is unruly,” Berrier said. “There is no way he should be on any police force. He is definitely not someone we want in our community, working for the sheriff’s office.”
Berrier said people in his community are wondering what comes next in Rodin’s case. The public wants answers, he said.
Rodin’s family has been waiting for answers, too, said his mother, LeeAnne Trent.
“It is like they are hiding stuff,” Trent said. “This should be a simple case. Logically, he was shot. Either he had a gun or he didn’t, or he went to attack the guy or he didn’t. It is cut and dry. It is pretty simple. They should have already had answers to the family.”
Trent said she plays her son’s death in her mind again and again, attempting to put the pieces together herself. At the funeral home during Rodin’s viewing on Feb. 10, she noticed his hands were stained with his own blood.
“Why were his hands covered in blood? Was he trying to keep himself from bleeding? How many times was he shot, because I’ve heard numerous things. These are questions that need to be answered,” Trent said.
Rodin was engaged at the time he was shot and his fiancee was pregnant with their child, a girl. On Monday, Nicki Ryan Rodin was born.
