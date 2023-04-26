As the weather slowly warms, locals and tourists will notice a few improvements along the Deschutes River in Bend with the completion of the Riverbend South project.

The project was designed to restore a stretch of the riverbank’s habitat and upgrade footpaths and recreational access to the Deschutes River between the Bill Healy Memorial Bridge and the pedestrian footbridge in the Old Mill District. The project is now complete, the Bend Park & Recreation District and the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council said.

bprr
Buy Now

One of three new designated river access areas is part of the Riverbend Park river project. It is designed to provide better entry and exit points for more people while minimizing damage to the banks of the Deschutes River in Bend. 
bprr
Buy Now

Parts of trees and other woody material placed in the river help build wildlife habitat. It's all part of the Riverbend Park river project in Bend.  
bprr
Buy Now

Second graders from Elk Meadow Elementary School plant native vegetation on the banks of the Deschutes River as part of the Riverbend Park river project in Bend. 
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: jsiess@bendbulletin.com,

541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.