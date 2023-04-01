At a time when many slow down, Diane Richards is going strong.
Richards works 16 hours a week, training healthcare workers at a retirement community and when she's not working she's out hiking or kayaking and enjoying life.
She's 81.
"Working energizes me," said Richards, who lives in Bend. "I lead by example. People don't know how old I am. I don't present as 81 and I don't act like one.
"I have always been working and moving and doing things. I'm not the kind to sit at home. Even when I'm home, I'm active."
But her efforts are more than personal fulfillment. She wants to pass on what she's learned as a nurse for 59 years, skills that are invaluable because of shortages in the nursing field.
She trains new caregivers for Right at Home, an in-home caregiving franchise business in Bend and sees patients from time to time. When she sees patients, she often gets different information from them because of her age. Patients can respond to her questions in a different way because they see her as an ally, Richards said.
The U.S. Census Bureau says that 15% of the population in Bend is older than 65, as of 2020. People age 65 and older account for about 7% of the workforce in Deschutes County, according to the census bureau data in the first quarter of 2022.
Richards said she's an extrovert. Work gives her energy and a reason to learn new things and meet new people.
"Working supplements my Social Security and it is work in which I have experience and abilities," Richards said. "I can contribute to the community in this small way, and, yes, indeed it very much probably helps keep me sharp both physically and mentally."
At Right at Home, Richards trains caregivers who are not licensed nurses on how to give medication safely. Every three months, she is required by law to make home visits, said Julie Burket, Right at Home Central Oregon owner. Richards also assesses patients seeking the in-home care and communicates with their doctors.
Richards started in October and it has worked out perfectly, Burket said.
"Diane is very pleasant and texts me daily of what time she'll be in," Burket said. "She's got a great worth ethic. I feel very relieved to have found Diane. She is very meticulous and by the book, which is great because so am I. She ensures that we're doing everything the state requires in terms of nursing tasks."
In January, Richards's husband of 31 years died. They had moved to Bend just a few years ago, living just south of Sunriver in a home her son and daughter-in-law bought. It was all supposed to be temporary, but Richards and her husband loved the outdoor lifestyle of Central Oregon and decided to stay.
"Every Wednesday we'd do something," Richards said. "We'd go on a hike or a kayak adventure or drive four hours for an In-and-Out Burger. When my husband was alive we would try to walk daily."
Health-wise, Richards sees herself working for a while. She's healthy and has what she needs, she said.
"Nursing for me allows me to be a Jane of all trades," Richards said. "I get to meet a lot of different people and have an impact. Nursing never seemed like work."
