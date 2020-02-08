It’s going to take more money to keep recreation programs at Bend Park & Recreation District afloat, which could mean higher fees for park program users over time and a smaller capacity to build new facilities in the near future.
“Years past, we’ve had some resources to do some extra things, and now we’re seeing the trend beginning to change,” park district Executive Director Don Horton said during a meeting this week. “There’s a perception that we are a well-funded organization — we are — but we need to be careful to not overextend ourselves. We’re not as financially sustainable as what we have been in the past.”
For the past decade, the park district has been able to run its recreational programs and facilities with revenue generated from fees and, on average, a $1.2 million contribution from the general fund, which is a mix of property tax, grants and fee revenues. But this year, the district anticipates having to spend $2 million to keep activities at places like Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and The Pavilion afloat — and projections show that costs are only going up.
This jump in cost is indicative of a larger problem the park district anticipates encountering over the next five years: Recreation is getting more expensive to operate, but the ability to generate revenue from it is flattening.
“This was optimized for many years,” said Matt Mercer , recreation services director for the district. “We’re at a point (where) it’s going to require more dollars...just because our cost of providing those services are increasing at a greater rate than we are able to generate revenue.”
This financial reality has ripple effects across the district. For years, the park district has been able to save money to pay for major capital projects like the Larkspur Community Center and the district headquarters without having to go out for a bond or levy, although it has used bonds to help pay for recreation projects. With more resources needed to subsidize recreation, that practice could be harder to do.
Costs are rising primarily because in order to grow, the district has to hire more staff to run programs, and wages and benefits to pay employees are steadily increasing. But over the past nine years, the district has been able to limit how much it has to subsidize programs like swim classes, ice skating and youth sports because the district has been able to grow participation rates — the more people who come, the more revenue that comes in.
But several facilities, like Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and The Pavilion, have reached capacity. Facility space, as well as time in the day, are already mostly taken up by existing programs. That means the costs to keep employees and maintain buildings are still rising, but there is no way to get more money from fees without raising them.
“We’re not raising fees and we’re not able to generate more participation in these facilities,” Mercer said.
The district predicts in four years it will take around $4 million on top of whatever is generated by fees to keep its programs running.
“The costs of people and employees continues to increase, so the costs of providing those services are continuing to increase,” said Lindsey Lombard, administrative services director for the district.
In general, impacts to Bend residents appear limited. There are no plans to raise taxes through a bond or levy, Lombard said. There appears to be no plans to cut any funding to the assistance fund which helps low-income residents pay for park programs.
This new reality mostly hampers the district’s ability to consider building new facilities without a bond.
The financial forecast is also making the park district board consider fee increases to keep up with increasing costs.
“The only way we’re going to be able to maintain the growth of that subsidy is increasing fees at some point,” said board chair Ted Schoenborn. “We’ll have to find a way to systematically grow our fees on our program to sustain what we’re doing now.”
According to a district survey, about 66% of Bend residents said they chose to go to a park district facility because it was affordable. But in the same survey, 40% of families making under $50,000 a year said fees were a barrier to participating.
To the district, these statistics indicate fee prices are right about where they should be, Mercer said. And even if it was realistic to increase fees dramatically, it still wouldn’t be a sustainable way to recover costs.
“We can’t fee-increase ourselves out of this situation,” Mercer said.
Board member Ariel Mendez suggested at the meeting the district could raise the threshold for those who could qualify for needs based assistance funding and charge more to use services for families who can afford it.
“It seems unsustainable to focus only on families who can’t afford it without looking at ways at right pricing ways for families who can afford it,” Mendez said.
“If there’s a flat fee some families are going to pay more proportion of the fee than other families.”
However the district plans to move forward, Horton said, the plan will always be to serve anyone who wants to participate in the parks system.
“We’re not going to say no if a family really needs it,” Horton said.
