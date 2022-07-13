The Deschutes Public Library board will continue to evaluate purchasing the Stevens Ranch property it might use for a new library.
In a 4-1 vote Wednesday, the board authorized $2.4 million for Central Library design services. Only $300,000 of that sum is available now, and it will be used during a 90-day due diligence phase.
The vote follows a decision last month to spend $10.25 million to buy 9.3 acres of land on the northeast corner of 27th Street and Wilderness Way. The decision was not unanimous, with board member Ray Miao as the lone holdout. His concerns — last month and Wednesday — include a lack of public input and a departure from the original interests of area residents.
“I feel we cannot move forward, and I feel we should not move forward, until we know for sure what they want in their library,” Miao told board members Wednesday.
His lengthy comments during the meeting Wednesday prompted an informal poll. Board President Ann Malkin asked if the board still believed in the large, central library concept and whether they should examine other options.
The board agreed to proceed, again, with Miao’s being the only dissenting voice.
"I believe that the principles on which these decisions were made still hold to this day," said Malkin.
Late last month, the board entered a due diligence period to determine the viability of the Stevens Ranch property after meeting resistance with the land it had already purchased on the north end of Bend. Many people believed the first location near the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office was inaccessible and contributed to sprawl. After the Bend City Council also withheld support, Library Director Todd Dunkelberg terminated the library's application for the first location and began looking elsewhere.
Seattle-based architecture firm Miller Hull in partnership with Bend firm Steele Associates are the recipients of the $300,000. They aim to accomplish site design, cost estimates and schedule updating.
Neither the architecture firm nor the board are considering multiple smaller library branches instead of the large, central library concept, one of Miao’s suggestions during the meeting Wednesday. Board member Cynthia Claridge said small community libraries aren’t sustainable due to Deschutes County’s exponential population growth in recent years.
“This is not a Bend library. This is a county library, and this library building is meant to service the whole community,” Claridge said.
Miller Hull, Steele Associates and the board are aiming to figure out how exactly the new Stevens Ranch property fits in the interests of the public. The architecture firms already conducted evaluations of the previous property the board was looking to purchase, but a restudy is necessary.
Now, their main goals include adequate space for staff, materials and community interaction, expanded distribution facilities and integrating automated material handling.
“There were a million different approaches that we could have taken, and we picked the approach that made the most sense. And it wasn’t just the consultants’ idea,” said Malkin.
A final decision on purchasing the Stevens Ranch property is expected in early September.
The Deschutes Public Library District Board is available for questions and input at board@deschuteslibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.