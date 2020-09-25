SISTERS — After a day of digging fire lines and
cutting down dead trees, Jamie Robom had one more task.
The 29-year-old firefighter from Yakima, Washington, had to set up his tent for his first night at the wildfire camp inside the Sisters Rodeo grounds.
He successfully pitched the tent Wednesday night before high winds blew in and rain started to fall.
Life at the fire camp is fairly simple, Robom said.
“We set up and break down camp,” he said. “And try to get a shower in.”
Robom is one of about 500 firefighters from across the United States and Canada assigned to the rodeo grounds, where they rest between shifts fighting the 203,556-acre Lionshead Fire burning 14 miles west of Warm Springs.
A total of about 7,000 firefighters are in dozens of similar fire camps across Oregon. Crews work at least 12-hour days hunched over the ground looking to extinguish hot spots and remove hazardous debris with shovels. It’s exhausting, tedious work.
The firefighters are experiencing an unusual year. Nine large wildfires are burning throughout the state and the effort to fight them has been made more complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which requires precautions on the fire lines and back at the camps.
The biggest difference is how meals are served.
Corey Beasley, kitchen manager at the rodeo grounds with the national caterer Cattlemen’s Meat Co., has a team of 20 workers who feed the firefighters three meals a day.
In previous years, firefighters would mingle together, talking and eating their meals.
Wednesday night appeared more like a drive-thru lane at a fast-food restaurant. Fire crew leaders drove to the kitchen in their pickup trucks and waited in line as workers handed them turkey dinners in takeout clamshell containers. The leaders brought the meals back to the firefighters waiting at their campsites.
“It’s the same up until the point that it goes into the clamshell,” Beasley said. “Normally you hand it to them and they take it.”
Beasley, who has managed fire camp kitchens for 12 years, said he worked seven camps this summer, including the camp at the Sisters rodeo grounds. It is always rewarding to feed the firefighters, who often arrive exhausted and hungry, he said.
The seasonal work sustains Beasley financially through the year.
“I take care of the firefighters who appreciate it, and then I have the freedom through the winter,” Beasley said.
In addition to careful meal delivery, the firefighters take several other precautions to avoid the spread of the virus, said Scott Mateson, a COVID coordinator from the Oregon State Fire Marshal Office.
While at the rodeo grounds, firefighters are required to wear face masks and have their temperatures recorded each morning, Mateson said.
Crews also keep their distance and camp separately in roped off areas. Each area has its own port-a-potty.
The measures have worked so far, with nobody in camp testing positive for COVID-19, Mateson said.
“I think we have a pretty good handle on it,” Mateson said. “We are keeping a close eye on it, and luckily we haven’t had anyone test positive.”
Despite the social distancing and dispersed camping, the firefighters still have a camaraderie at the rodeo grounds. The U.S. crews in Sisters have come from Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Idaho, Wyoming and other parts of Oregon. Other crews arrived last week from Alberta and Ontario, Canada.
Many of them know each other from other fires they worked together earlier this summer and in past years.
“One of the best parts of the job is all the people that you meet,” said Rich Zimmerlee, a Bureau of Land Management officer from Wyoming who is leading crews at the Sisters fire camp. “Fires can kind of be like firefighter family reunions in a way.”
Lani Skene, a 36-year-old firefighter from Ontario, Canada, was sent to Australia in January to help crews from around the world battle the deadly wildfires. When Skene arrived at the Sisters fire camp last week, he recognized a Wyoming fire crew he met in Australia.
Skene said it has been a long year for him and the Wyoming crew.
“Our fire season started in January and it’s going to end in October,” he said.
Skene, a firefighter for the past 14 years, had never been to Oregon before arriving last week. He has spent his days on the fire line near the popular boating and camping town of Detroit, that was destroyed from wildfires.
Skene could see the damage the fires caused to structures in Detroit. He didn’t see any locals since the area is still under evacuation orders.
“There’s definitely some very well-burnt areas,” Skene said.
Back at Robom’s campsite, he was relieved to get his tent set up and get some rest after his first day on the Lionshead Fire.
Robom said he encountered rows of dead trees and burnt debris at the fire line, but nothing out of the ordinary compared to other fires he worked this summer in Arizona, California and Idaho.
After eight seasons as a firefighter, Robom knows to be careful. He already had two crew members injured this summer in California. One broke a leg and the other was hit by a falling tree, he said.
“I think it was a wake up call for the rest of the crew,” Robom said.
The inherent danger and long hours never stopped Robom. He prefers the hard work.
“It makes things go by a lot faster,” he said. “If you are sitting in the truck all day, it’s no good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.