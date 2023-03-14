When Clyde, a 10-and-a-half-year-old Landseer Newfoundland, walks through the busy lobby at St. Charles Bend, the world seems to pause. Few can resist stopping mid-stride to crouch down and pet him.
Clyde is a therapy dog who joins his owner, volunteer Michael Eisenberg, 68, to go around St. Charles Bend and brighten up the day for patients, their families, hospital staff, and anybody fortunate enough to cross his path. On Feb. 29, Clyde and Eisenberg stood in the hospital's bustling lobby as person after person dropped everything to take a break from their busy day and pet the enormous dog.
Eisenberg moved to Bend from Los Angeles in 2017 after retiring from his job running a vintage race car shop, he said. Shortly after that, he started volunteering at St. Charles Bend with Clyde, and said he is more than happy to devote his free time to taking Clyde to the hospital because of how happy it makes people.
April 30 is National Therapy Animal Day, when therapy animals like Clyde are celebrated for the joy they bring. As the day approaches, the coordinators for the therapy dog program at St. Charles are calling for the community to step up and get their dogs registered as therapy dogs to help address a shortage of dogs like Clyde at the hospital. .
Therapy dogs are proven to be helpful, lowering heart rates and blood pressure, relieving stress, and generally making people feel calmer, happier, and healthier, said Anita Read of Compassionate Canines of Central Oregon and volunteer therapy dog coordinator at St. Charles Bend.
There are 35 therapy dogs in circulation at the hospital but the program Read coordinates could use as many therapy dogs as it can get, she said.
Read said dogs can be certified through non-profit organizations like Pet Partners, Alliance of Therapy Dogs, and Therapy Dogs International. At St. Charles, the dogs come frequently, but the job isn't an easy one, and more are needed.
“We try to spread them out because we’ve got so many floors and so many areas. Most of the dogs visit for about an hour or two at the most. And they get very tired, because they collect a lot of the energy that the patients and the staff have, and the stress, they can collect that, and so they get really tired, usually, when they are here,” Read said.
Read, who volunteers with her own dog Coco, said generally there is only one dog at the hospital at a time. She said one of the main criteria for a therapy dog, besides basic obedience training, is that the dog must enjoy being petted by strangers.
She said the best way to get started is to contact volunteer services for St. Charles Health System, which will direct those who are interested to the right information and resources to get their dog certified.
Eisenberg, Clyde's owner, said Clyde is at the hospital every week for three or four weeks in a row, visiting in two day stretches. Clyde is also a trained PTSD service dog, but Eisenberg said he didn't know that when he got him.
“He impressed me with this behavior,” Eisenberg said, gesturing at Clyde, who calmly sat on the floor next to him as he looked around the room, drawing people toward him like a furry magnet. "I haven’t trained him one bit," he said. "I wouldn’t know how to train a pumpkin.”
Eisenberg said as he began to learn more about Clyde's past, and about therapy dogs, he decided to put Clyde's unique attributes to work.
Clyde has been a therapy dog since 2014, and he and Eisenberg have been making their rounds, traveling back and forth between Children's Hospital Los Angeles and St. Charles Bend. Eisenberg said Clyde has visited over 11,000 pediatric patients in his career as a service dog, in addition to the adult patients, their families and hospital staff he has visited over the years.
“I can go to a room where there is a patient hooked up to a blood pressure, and a heart monitor, and as soon as the dog hops in bed and they start petting him, you see the blood pressure come down, you see the heart rate come down, and they calm down, and their breathing smooths out, and the anxiety goes away," Eisenberg said.
One of Clyde's biggest fans is Lindsey Brock, the surgery desk information host at St. Charles Bend.
“In my current capacity I get to see all the therapy dogs coming through and Clyde is by far, in my biased view, the most exceptional animal that we have as part of our program,” Brock said. “He is very much a legend around here. We love him to pieces.”
When Clyde reached the records office recently, the daily grind slammed to a screeching halt and a number of office staff dropped everything to rush to the front of the office to greet one of their favorite therapy dogs.
Lynne Chartraw wasted no time rubbing Clyde's belly. Chartraw said the therapy dogs come to the office regularly, and every time the door opens people get excited. The joy in her voice was palpable.
"I can't imagine not having dogs. It's therapy," Chartraw said. "Your outlook on everything changes. You can see that everyone's spirit just lifts."
