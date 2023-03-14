When Clyde, a 10-and-a-half-year-old Landseer Newfoundland, walks through the busy lobby at St. Charles Bend, the world seems to pause. Few can resist stopping mid-stride to crouch down and pet him. 

Clyde is a therapy dog who joins  his owner, volunteer Michael Eisenberg, 68, to go around St. Charles Bend and brighten up the day for patients, their families, hospital staff, and anybody fortunate enough to cross his path. On Feb. 29, Clyde and Eisenberg stood in the hospital's bustling lobby as person after person dropped everything to take a break from their busy day and pet the enormous dog. 

