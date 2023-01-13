As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, his dream that society can change for the better, will be remembered in Bend with speeches and community events.
But more work needs to be done in Central Oregon to ensure King's vision for racial equality is embraced by all, say social justice advocates in the region.
“I believe that we are better than this," said Kenny Adams, executive director of The Father’s Group, a nonprofit focusing on racial equity for children. "We can aspire to be better people. We can aspire to be equitable. We can aspire to be right.”
As a Black man in Central Oregon, Adams has experienced racism. He's seen women hold purses a little tighter when he walked past or shield a child in the middle of Walmart while he shopped.
"Just for me being me, and walking," Adams said. "That is not right.”
Adams said many people in the U.S. fear the idea of social justice because they think they will somehow lose something they feel entitled to.
“We are struggling for equality," Adams said. "We just want an even playing field. So we can go ahead and get a leg up, so we can build that generational wealth.”
Adams said America has come a long way from slavery and segregated schools, but in order to learn from a dark past so as to not repeat it, it is important to talk about the truth about what happened in the past.
“I think while we have made progress, we have more progress that we need to gain ahead of us, than what is behind us,” Adams said.
Oscar Jesús Gonzalez, who identifies himself as Chicano, or an American of Mexican origin, is the immigration services manager for the Latino Community Association. Gonzalez said in the spirit of King, the Black and Latino communities in Central Oregon are allies.
Gonzalez said what brings different groups of people together runs far deeper than skin color. It was something he experienced growing up in a home where Spanish was the primary language spoken by his parents. They came to revere King, on the level of a saint, for his deeds and ardent desire for a better society.
"They saw his soul through his eyes,” Gonzalez said. “That this guy, this gentleman, is at a saint-type level. That he was being sincere, he was being genuine, and therefore should be honored — because he is trying to change our society for the better.”
Gonzalez, who grew up in east Los Angeles, said his parents came to the U.S. from Mexico. His father was a steel worker who came through the Bracero Program, a work program signed by the U.S. and Mexican governments in 1942.
In Mexican culture, it is common to place altars in the home dedicated to different saints, deceased relatives, and people of honor. In the Gonzalez home, King’s photo was displayed proudly in the living room among the family altars and the saints, placed between photos of John and Robert Kennedy, he said.
Riccardo Waites, the director of the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly, said he believes in King's legacy and in his belief that change can happen. He has seen evidence of that change. However, there is still way more work to be done.
“If we look at Central Oregon for example, and the things that go on here, there is not a lot of hope for big change, or real change,” Waites said.
Waites pointed out Central Oregon continues to deal with underrepresentation of people of color in power and leadership positions, and children continue to be subjected to racial slurs in schools.
“We don’t have anything for our kids to look at and say, ‘Hey, I can be that and I can make change here,’ and I’m not too sure Central Oregon is really wanting that change, though they say they do,” Waites said.
The best way to make change in Central Oregon is for the people who are truly committed to change, to form a coalition, and to work together to elevate more people of color into positions of power, Waites said.
“Without that coalition, without that unity, we are just going to continue to have what we have now. I think we have to look internally, as citizens, and that is everyone. And if you are for change, really be about change,” Waites said.
Waites would prefer the federal holiday in King's honor to be treated differently than it has.
“I would like our community to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy instead of having a bunch of programs and events that are just there to make people feel good," he said. "We need to carry this legacy 365 days of the year. Treat each other better, treat our neighbors better. That is all I hope for Central Oregon.”
It is a vision he has for his children.
"I just want my kids to grow up in a better community that is going to love them more than it does now,” Waites said.
The Restorative Justice & Equity Group and The Father’s Group will host speeches and a community panel discussion about King’s legacy on Monday in the community room at the Latino Community Association in Bend.
Beth Hoover, co-chair of the Restorative Equity & Justice Group, said the event, which runs from noon to 4 p.m., is a longtime coming for Bend, and is more than just a superficial, obligatory event pointing out King and his legacy.
“I think the legacy of Dr. King, I don’t think we understand it very well, because we have continued to try to be this color brushed society where everybody is happy and we don’t see color,” Hoover said. “It’s a lot more complex than just the simple ‘I have a dream.’ Because towards the end of his life he was an anti-war activist against the war in Vietnam, he was moving towards seeing poverty as a huge critical equity issue, and I think those kinds of things haven’t been acknowledged very well.”
Hoover said over time, King has been turned into a kind of dumbed down caricature of what he truly stood for, and that when King is celebrated, many aspects of the man do not see the light of day. Hoover said what sets this event apart is that it will focus on healing, building relationships, and having an honest and open conversation about the work that still needs to be done.
“We have a lot of work to do as a society and a community, to build a just and equitable place for human beings, and I think that was the dream of Martin Luther King,” Hoover said.
