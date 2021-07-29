As Bend tries to tackle its housing crisis, one kind of housing has taken center stage: middle housing.
Middle housing is for people who make more than 80% of Bend’s area median income, which is $64,300 for a family of four, but who also do not make enough to afford a large portion of the homes on the market.
For perspective, someone making 150% of Bend’s area median income — which is roughly $120,000 — can afford a home priced at $566,980, according to a presentation from the city. The median home price is currently $650,000.
Without being able to qualify for subsidized housing, a large segment of the population who work in jobs like nursing, teaching and policing are — as Bend’s Affordable Housing Manager Lynne McConnell told the city planning commission Monday — “left to the wolves.”
"This is a problem that indicates a broken housing system,” McConnell said.
To address this issue, the city has proposed code changes and possible incentives to make this kind of housing more available. This week, the Bend Planning Commission unanimously approved code changes intended to allow more dense housing throughout the city. The changes were mandated by a state law passed in 2019 called House Bill 2001.
But some residents fear the city is moving too quickly with changes, and fear the public has not been involved enough in the process.
Here’s what you need to know about middle housing in Bend:
Why is this an issue?
Like many cities across the country, Bend has not built enough housing to keep up with population growth. Between 2010 and 2016, Deschutes County underproduced by 150,000 homes, McConnell said.
In the last year, housing prices have gone up 40%.
Significant factors behind the housing shortage are restrictive zoning practices and NIMBYISM — an acronym that stands for “not in my backyard” and refers to people who fight development they do not like or find suitable for their neighborhood or town.
“Just because Bend looked a certain way when each of us moved here doesn’t mean that’s the way it should be, or that’s what is right,” McConnell said.
What is House Bill 2001, and what does it do for middle housing?
House Bill 2001 requires cities with more than 25,000 people to allow duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes and other denser forms of housing anywhere where a single-family home can be built.
Since the bill passed, a local group has worked to develop and refine specific codes to help usher in more housing types around the city. The planning commission recommended these changes Monday night to the Bend City Council.
The proposed code includes several tweaks to the city’s development code, but one of the biggest changes would allow quadplexes in standard residential zones, which currently are not allowed, McConnell said.
Fewer parking spaces would be required for some types of housing, as well. For example, a two-bedroom duplex built today would require a developer to provide two parking spaces. The proposed code would require none. A cottage cluster, which is when a group of homes is clustered around a common, shared space, currently would require at least 1.5 parking spaces for every two-bedroom home. The proposed code only requires one per unit.
The proposed changes also would make it so if someone owns a duplex or a triplex, only one of those units can be a short-term rental.
Not everyone supports these changes. Why?
Several residents raised doubts Monday that more density in the city would actually lead to more affordable housing.
Lisa Mushel, the chair of the Century West Neighborhood Association, argued that unless there was a way to keep people from moving to Bend, housing will continue to just go to the highest bidder.
“We are in such high demand across the country,” Mushel said.
There are also concerns that not requiring parking will lead to more congested neighborhoods, and that Bend does not have a robust enough public transportation system to accommodate these changes.
Some also argue that the process in developing these code changes has been rushed. Some are saying the city has not done enough to solicit input from the public.
“There’s no reason to expedite this process when we have until June 2022 for rules to be adopted,” Jennifer Eichhorn, a Bend resident, said on Monday.
So does more housing necessarily mean it will be more affordable?
In general, yes, according to Josh Lehner, an economist with the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis.
But it is important to think of these changes not as a way to drive down existing prices, and rather as a way to slow the increase in prices, Lehner said.
"Outright market rate decline is very, very unlikely, no matter what you build,” Lehner said. “But building some of these slightly more dense developments where you are putting up two or three townhomes instead of a single-family home will help market affordability.
"We do know what happens if you don't build,” Lehner added. “If you're not continuing to build, we know the affordability will worsen over time and the prices will increase at a faster pace.”
Lehner also said it’s important to remember policies like the ones proposed in Bend will prompt modest change over a long period of time. Neighborhoods won’t be redeveloped overnight, but rather over decades as housing gets older and gets redeveloped.
“This is really a long term housing boost,” Lehner said.
What else is being done to promote middle housing?
The city is also looking at ways to incentivize these kinds of housing developments.
Some incentives being considered by the Bend City Council include offering down-payment assistance to homebuyers, reducing regulatory costs and scaling system development charges — which is a fee the city charges developers to help pay for transportation infrastructure — by home size, according to McConnell, the city’s affordable housing manager.
Another idea is to support what is called naturally occurring affordable housing, which basically means the city invests in fixing up older buildings and selling or renting them for a price people in the middle-housing market can afford.
The city would be able to put a covenant on the property to ensure it could be rented by someone making “middle income” in Bend, she said.
The Bend City Council will likely take up this issue at a meeting in September, according to city staff.
