Organizers of local food drives and pantries are alarmed by a growing hunger crisis, saying a spike in demand is making it harder to feed families struggling to put food on the table.
They've been forced to give out less in recent weeks and fear the situation will get worse because the holidays are historically their busiest time of the year.
Organizations dedicated to alleviating hunger in Central Oregon said part of the increase is due to rising inflation and the end of social safety net programs put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are seeing a huge demand and jump in need for food this year,” said Ranae Staley, executive director of the Giving Plate, the largest food pantry in Bend. “It’s snowballing. And there's a lot of factors that are at play that make it hard to get ahead of the snowball.”
Staley said in September, when inflation hit 10.9%, the food pantry served more families than it has ever served in September in the 12 years it has operated.
Last month, Staley said the Giving Plate served 1,048 families in its grocery program alone, an 83% increase from the 574 families served in September 2021.
“Another thing we are encountering is the supply of food that we have to give out has maintained from last year, so we have about the same amount we did last year to share with our community," Staley said. "But when you are growing by that kind of a percentage in demand, you have to spread supply out."
Staley said the pantry had to drop from 30 pounds per person to 19 pounds per person and come Nov. 1, as the holidays arrive, the pantry will have to scale down to giving out food twice a month instead of weekly. About a quarter of the pantry’s clients receive food on a weekly basis, Staley said.
Gary Hewitt, the director of St. Vincent De Paul of Bend, said his pantry is feeling the strain, but he wouldn’t say the organization is struggling to keep up with demand yet.
“I know that our numbers, what we are seeing on a daily basis, is the biggest we’ve seen since before the pandemic,” Hewitt said.
Hewitt said St. Vincent has increased the number of food boxes people can get from one to two boxes a month.
“I think we are going to find it more challenging to keep food on our shelves. We are getting to that point,” Hewitt said. “So, that is where we are at. I think it is just everything catching up, inflation and gas prices, it’s all catching up."
Hewitt said St. Vincent is seeing an increase in first-time visitors to the food pantry as well as people who have not used the food services in some time but are now coming back.
“People are coming in and saying things like ‘it's either buy gas, or buy food,’” Hewitt said. “Well, come and get food from us and then you can buy gas.”
A system under pressure
NeighborImpact, which relies on monetary donations so it can purchase the food it distributes to pantries in Central Oregon, said it has enough food to keep people from starving, but the staggering increase in need is straining the system’s infrastructure. NeighborImpact distributes food to its 57 partners across the region.
The issue is not a lack of food in the system, said Scott Cooper, the organization's executive director, but it is more a lack of coordination between NeighborImpact and its partners to efficiently move food through the system and into people’s hands as lines at pantries continue to grow.
Another issue is many pantries plan to give out food on the same days of the week as opposed to staggering distribution, which further complicates the process, Cooper said.
"We have to work proactively with the partners to overcome those (issues) as we continue to watch economic conditions deteriorate,” Cooper said. “The feds have made it very clear they are going to continue to pressure the economy in a downward direction, that means more unemployment, slower economic growth, more household stress...That is going to roll through the food system. That is the first place it hits.”
Most of the food flowing through NeighborImpact and its network has to be purchased with donated funds. A smaller percentage comes from the federal government but the job is getting progressively more costly with the increase in gasoline prices and inflation, Cooper said.
Carly Sanders, NeighborImpact’s food program director, said pantries struggle when there is a sharp increase in hungry people, because it becomes more difficult to store food. Sanders said this year there was a 20% to 50% increase in demand across its network from the same time last year.
At this time, NeighborImpact purchases around 80,000 pounds of food a week, Sanders said. An additional 20,000 pounds a week is donated by grocery stores. All that, or about 5.2 million pounds by the end of the year, is distributed weekly. The amount of food moving through the system is more than what the organization moved during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to increase.
“This is a new world for food banking,” Sanders said. “We’ve never had to purchase on the volume that we do now, but we are purchasing food to meet the demands of our partner agencies.”
Sanders said the expiration of social safety nets implemented during the pandemic, such as the moratorium on eviction, which expired on Sept. 30, and universal school lunches, is only aggravating the situation as more people turn to food pantries.
On June 30, federal government funded nutrition waivers providing universal free school meals to children, expired.
While some states are continuing to fund such programs, Oregon is not one of them. As a result, this school year, not every student is eligible for free meals. Many are again paying for their food as they did before the pandemic despite the myriad of factors placing strain on many households.
“Universal meals have gone away this year, at schools, and our pantries are feeling the impact of that as well," Sanders said. "What we are hearing is students have been able to eat regardless of their income status, breakfast and lunch at school, for no cost, and now that is one of those safety nets that have expired."
Keeping food on the plate
Sue Marceaux of the Bend Food Project, an entirely volunteer-run nonprofit that collects food from community members, said the organization usually collects around 40,000 to 45,000 pounds of food during its regular two day collection events. The group then donates all of the food to the Giving Plate.
“We are the largest contributor to the Giving Plate, but even with what we give her (Ranae Staley), they can’t keep up,” Marceaux said. “It’s crazy.”
The organization hopes to expand its program to include other local food banks, but currently the collection volumes are not high enough, Marceaux said.
In Redmond, Sharrie Sheridan of the Redmond Food Project, which operates similarly to its counterpart in Bend, said it collects food from the community and provides it to St. Vincent De Paul of Redmond.
In August the organization collected 8,555 pounds of food, an amount that typically lasts St. Vincent De Paul four or five weeks, Sheridan said.
But instead, the pantry ran out of food in three weeks.
