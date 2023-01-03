A year ago, masks were commonplace.
The COVID-19 pandemic, having taken the form of the rapidly-spreading omicron variant, was hammering Oregon’s healthcare system, filling hospitals and threatening to once again shutter Central Oregon schools. Residents continued to don facial coverings under guidance that such precautions would keep themselves, their loved ones and keep their communities healthy.
Things are different now.
Take a walk through a grocery store and you will rarely find people wearing masks, a sign that, to most, the pandemic has abated.
But with adult respiratory illnesses hitting Oregon’s health care system hard, some residents are not yet ready to remove their masks.
“I still don’t feel comfortable with exposing myself to any germs,” said Max Hyde, a Central Oregon Community College Student who works at a Market of Choice near downtown Bend.
Hyde added: “I think that, for the most part, people with masks just want to be safe.”
Some people say they continue to mask up because they or their loved ones are immunocompromised. And although coronavirus cases have dropped to well below other points in the pandemic, other people who wear masks point out that COVID-19 cases have not yet abated entirely and remain worried about contracting a severe case of the virus.
But a common thread among those who continue to wear masks is the growing concern over an array of adult respiratory illnesses that, in addition to COVID-19, are wearing down the state’s healthcare system.
These include seasonal flu and respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV, which are filling up the state’s pediatric intensive care units and sending schoolchildren home ill. The crisis, which state health officials likened to the pandemic’s deadliest moments, prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to declare, and then extend, a state of emergency.
Week after week, the percentage of positive RSV tests in Central Oregon in 2022 was more than 10% higher than the previous year, according to regional health data. Statewide data for seasonal flu show similar trends, with weekly positive test results increasing roughly 30% since early November.
For those who remain masked, this is a concerning backdrop for daily life.
Every day, Hyde is around large crowds of people who spill into the grocery store for lunch. Hyde said illness and colds have been spreading among some coworkers. Hyde wears a mask pretty much all of the time, in part to protect an immunocompromised friend. Many of Hyde’s friends continue to wear masks, which Hyde thinks is a good decision, one that brings comfort.
But Hyde said she isn’t a fervent mask-wearer.
“I’m not against not wearing a mask,” Hyde said. “Maybe in a few months I won't wear a mask. But I think, for now, it’s such a simple thing and it doesn’t take that much work.”
In recent years, masks have become a cultural flashpoint, and a point of division among many Americans who have polar opposite views of the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, Hyde has noticed that, often, people have been reluctant to talk to masked people.
However, Hyde said: “I think that, for the most part, people with masks just want to be safe. We’re not necessarily freaks. We’re just normal people who don’t want to get sick and you shouldn’t really treat us different.”
Gabi Davis, a 54-year-old Bend accountant, wears a mask every time she goes to the grocery store. She said she continues wearing masks to protect older family members in her multi-generational household. She said the latest news about the flu contributed to her decision to don a facial mask, particularly as an effort to protect others at a time when children are back in school and illness spreads.
But Davis says she is relieved that masks appear to have become normalized.
“People don’t look at you funny anymore,” she said. “People are more understanding about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.