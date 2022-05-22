The wind that made it a perfect day for flying kites with the two children Alexis Marshall was nannying on Sept. 8, 2020, would spell destruction for three towns and over 4,000 homes in Oregon’s Rogue Valley, including hers.
“To this day whenever the wind picks up, I still kind of freak out,” Marshall told The Bulletin. “It’s a weird trigger, but it happens for a lot of people down here when the wind picks up, the anxiety goes up high. I talk to a lot of other fire victims and they’ve said the same thing.”
The sky was purple with smoke by the time the parents Marshall was nannying for called and asked her to take the kids to another family member’s house. She packed up the kids and the family dog and turned on the lawn sprinklers — just in case.
When they got to the home, Marshall learned on social media her city, Phoenix, was burning. She went home and began to prepare. She packed up important belongings and the emergency suitcase she and her husband kept in their home, took a shower and checked in with the neighbors she knew might need help.
“And then I went back to my house, and I changed the cat litter boxes because I was like, ‘When we come back from this, I am not going to come home to a cat-box-smelling house,’” Marshall remembered.
Marshall and her husband found respite in a house north of Phoenix after a police officer gave them the only official evacuation notice they would receive, but the Almeda fire kept following them. Marshall and her husband sheltered in five different homes, moving between each as the fire got closer. It wasn’t until the next day they found out their home was gone.
“The first three days after the fire, I was so exhausted and so traumatized, I didn’t register any emotion. I was very numb,” Marshall said. “I think we were just, like, delusionally exhausted.”
Despite losing her home, Marshall feels lucky for the support she received after the fire and for having found a new home in just two months. In recent years, more and more Oregonians have joined her in calling themselves wildfire survivors, hailing from dense towns in Southern Oregon, forested homesites in the Santiam Canyon, cabins near La Pine, mobile home parks in Bend and more in just the past two years.
The images of those fires and ones from decades ago have encouraged many in Central Oregon to get prepared.
But much has changed since the fires that touched the outskirts of Bend in the 1990s: A warming climate has increased the likelihood and intensity of wildfires, poor air quality has made every fire a statewide problem and population growth has put more people in harm’s way.
Six years after the Awbrey Hall fire, which destroyed 22 homes west of Bend in 1990, the Skeleton Fire burned 18,000 acres and 19 homes southeast of Bend, proving that fire could approach homes in Deschutes County from many directions.
The two fires pushed local officials to launch what’s now the county’s FireFree program, which educates homeowners about fire risks and provides for the free disposal of brush, tree limbs and debris. It started as an effort to market “wildfire safety like Coca-Cola markets their product,” according to Gary Marshall, Bend Fire & Rescue’s deputy chief and fire marshal at the time.
“We want billboards. We want point-of-purchase displays. We want to create a video that we can put in every video store that people can check out for free,” He remembered telling project funders.
While the debris FireFree collects might sound small, it can make the difference in whether a home survives a fire. Marshall says removing bark chips from against the home, clearing gutters of needles and pruning low-hanging tree limbs near structures — creating what fire experts call “defensible space” around a home — can prevent ignition from embers that blow from nearby fires and can travel for miles, which are how most homes burn in wind-driven fires.
“Now we have and these ember storms where it’s just like a snowstorm,” Marshall said. “That’s how thick they are, like snowflakes coming down and igniting spot fires.”
The impact of the prevention work going on in neighborhoods across the region is hard to quantify — it’s impossible, after all, to count the number of fires that didn’t occur or the number of houses that didn’t burn.
But Deschutes County Forester Ed Keith points to the nearly 16,000 homes that are now part of 55 Firewise communities in the county that coordinate debris removal around homes each year. The county hasn’t lost a home to wildfire since 2003, and FireFree events have collected around 60,000 cubic yards of flammable material a year since 2020, plus tens of thousands more cubic yards in years before, according to Keith’s data.
Forest, climate have changed fire
The forest fires of today are different than the fires that put the region on the path to fire preparedness. Seven of the 10 years with the most acreage burned on record in the state have come in the last decade.
On one hand, forest floors across the country have seen small fuels — the dropped branches and needles — pile up as fire and forest managers took on a practice of suppressing fires as soon as they broke out instead of letting them run in their natural cycles.
“So now we have this buildup of small fuels and more trees within our forest, which makes it even more dangerous now for the firefighters to go and find those fires,” Marshall said. “So we have to stand back, we have to do defensive firefighting.”
But beyond forest management, climate change has changed Oregon fires. Simply put, a warmer planet means forests dry out more quickly than they used to. That’s made fire seasons in the past decade start earlier in the year and last longer, even in years with wet winters, according to State Climatologist Larry O’Neill.
“2017 was a bit of a wet year with spring, but the summer really dried out. And since then, the amount of whatever metric you want — the amount of acreage burned or the amount of area that’s in enhanced fire risk — has really increased,” O’Neill said.
When those dry climate conditions combine with the right weather patterns, the results can be catastrophic. The dry forests in the Santiam Canyon and Southern Oregon provided flammable material and high winds accelerated the spread of the 2020 Labor Day fires in the Santiam Canyon and Southern Oregon, making for one of the most destructive fire seasons in state history.
Those stronger fires present a sobering challenge for fire departments.
In Bend, for example, about 20 firefighters are on duty at any one time, according to Cindy Kettering, Bend Fire & Rescue’s deputy fire marshal. Those crews, even with resources from neighboring fire departments, would be stretched thin if densely populated parts of the city were in a fast fire’s path.
“But in the event of one of these megafires, it’s going to be very overwhelming very quickly, and there is still the public perception out there that in the event of a wildfire, we’re going to be able to park a fire engine in everybody’s driveway, and that’s simply not the case,” Kettering said. “That’s why taking this personal responsibility is important because your home may need to stand alone.”
The department in recent years has been emphasizing the importance of a homeowner’s personal responsibility instead of relying on fire department resources to come in the event of a fire, and, since the 2020 fires, has seen an increase in the number of homeowners asking for the free fire preparedness consultations offers the department offers.
The 2020 fires also laid bare that a fire anywhere could cause smoke impacts in any corner of the state, O’Neill said. While Central Oregon largely didn’t experience any of the megafires that rocked the state that year, it recorded 12 days with air quality identified as “unsafe for sensitive groups” or worse, according to state data.
“Every year now, we just expect that there’s going to be a lot of smoke in the air because of fires and things like that,” O’Neill said. “It’s kind of like a warning signal to people that these fires aren’t just affecting scattered, sparsely populated areas. This is now impacting large population centers indirectly through unhealthy levels of smoke.”
Those smoky days redefined a Central Oregon summer, with some days now squarely off-limits for outdoor activities. Organizers of the Sisters Folk Festival, for example, announced last year it would permanently move the popular event from its former September dates to early October after smoke-related cancellations in 2017 and 2020.
In the face of increasing risk and changing fire behavior, Central Oregon communities have reconsidered how they think about expanding into the forest.
Some housing developers say they’re seeing a movement take hold in the design and construction of new neighborhoods in the wildland urban interface — the area where the fringes of populated cities and the fringes of forests develop.
“I think it’s just a genuine interest and a desire to do the right thing,” said Craig Letz, a development consultant who specializes in fire resilience. “I think everybody understands the issue now, and I think for the most part developers are very interested in doing the right thing and putting measures in place and really being mindful about that when they’re developing these communities.”
He points to the Tree Farm development, off Skyliners Road between the Deschutes National Forest and Bend city limits as an example of the trend. The development’s land had fuels removed before homes were constructed, and developers put requirements for fire-resistant building materials and defensible space into the neighborhood’s design codes.
Still, building in many parts of Central Oregon, adjacent to forests or not, comes with the risk of wildfire. The exact level of that risk is something state officials have been trying to determine since the 2021 passage of a $220 million wildfire-prevention package by the legislature. The bill requires that, by July, the Oregon Department of Forestry create a map that identifies areas of the state within the wildland urban interface, and the wildfire risk level of every tax lot in the state.
“We understand and anticipate that there will be a lot of interest in the map because every homeowner and property owner in Oregon will be able to look at their property and see whether they’re in the wildland urban interface and what their risk class is,” said Derek Gasperini, spokesperson for the department’s mapping effort.
Once the map is produced, the legislation requires two other agencies — the Building Codes Division and the Office of the State Fire Marshal — to establish new rules requiring defensible space and fireproofing for homes in the highest risk categories. The specifics of what will be required under the rules, and what additional work homeowners might need to do, are undefined: The building code changes are set to be completed by October, and the defensible space requirements are to be finalized by the end of the year.
The code requirements are two of the bill’s elements that will affect property owners directly, but they make up a small fraction of the bill. Other provisions allocated millions for community planning and forest fuels reduction work, including $6.2 million for landscape-scale work in Central Oregon.
But most of those programs are long-term ones, and the risk of fire remains high in the meantime. To Keith, the Deschutes County forester, the immediate danger of fire means Central Oregonians shouldn’t wait to prepare for fire, even if the planned fire hardening building codes don’t end up applying to them.
“Whether the map says it or not, if you live in Central Oregon, you live in a fire-adapted environment,” Keith said. “You should have your builder build to that code whether we’re telling you to or not.”
And to O’Neill, the climatologist, wildfire is just one impact of climate change to be prepared for. He said recent support for wildfire-focused forest management and fuels reduction suggests growing understanding of the need to prepare for fire, and that communities ought to be thinking about resiliency across a wide range of other climate scenarios.
“You know, the projected climate is that we might get more flooding events and some more rain or snow events, or more extreme rain events, too,” O’Neil said. “So, you know, there are other types of disasters that we have to prepare for.”
