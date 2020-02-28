Organizations that provide services to the homeless say they are frustrated by Bend's effort to remove people from Juniper Ridge, and are urging the city to focus instead on where those people are going to go.
And as the city of Bend continues to issue notices for the homeless to leave Juniper Ridge within 60 days, the organizations have also questioned the pace of the effort.
“Why can't we pause notices?” said Lindsey Stailing, a patient support manager for Mosaic Medical, at a meeting last week, two days after notices first went out. "I'm curious about the urgency suddenly."
The city began issuing notices Feb. 19 to about 40 camps of people living in a 500-acre portion of Juniper Ridge — a largely undeveloped, 1,500-acre industrial property owned by the city in northeast Bend. On Thursday, city crews were removing trash from abandoned campsites in the area.
The notices were prompted by the construction of a sewer line, called the North Interceptor, which is scheduled to come through Juniper Ridge starting in mid-April.
Homelessness has been a growing problem in Deschutes County for years, but the urgency to remove people from Juniper Ridge has pushed homelessness to the forefront of conversations, and exposed limitations the city has when it comes to addressing it.
In a letter to the city, Megan Haase, the CEO of Mosaic Medical, implored the city to delay giving out any more notices until there was a proper alternative place to live. More than 1,000 of their patients identified as homeless in 2019.
“While efforts are being made to identify solutions to homelessness in Central Oregon, there is simply no place for these individuals to go at this time,” Haase wrote. “Evicting individuals from Juniper Ridge in the absence of available alternate housing will likely worsen the prognosis for many health conditions.”
Why now?
Why is this happening now? It’s a fair question, said Jon Skidmore, Bend's Chief Operating Officer. The North Interceptor has been identified as a needed project since the 1990s to serve the homes and businesses expected to be built on the north end of town.
But the reason why it feels like plans to move people off Juniper Ridge are happening quickly is because the City Council decided to prioritize funding the construction of the sewer line in the next two years during budget negotiations this spring.
“We were not programming to do this portion (of the sewer) this biennium walking into the budget hearings,” Skidmore said.
It wasn’t until after the city officially adopted the budget in July — which approved funds for the sewer — that administrators began working with engineers to figure out exactly where the pipeline would go. At the time, it was unclear where exactly the construction was going to happen, Skidmore said.
“Creating widespread panic without understanding where (the sewer) was going to go didn’t seem like a productive thing to do, especially understanding how disruptive the conversation was going to be,” Skidmore said.
In October, designs showed the pipeline was going to go straight through Juniper Ridge, rather than going a different path, like along Cooley Road.
Between the construction schedule, and a separate goal from council to develop a policy to move people off the land because of fire danger, the need to remove people became more imminent in November.
“As soon as it became clear that these efforts were going to coincide from a timing perspective, that’s when we started talking to the social service agencies,” Skidmore said.
Bend Mayor Sally Russell said she doesn’t remember thinking about how the construction could impact the homeless camps on the property when the city was creating its budget.
"I remember prioritizing the North Interceptor," Russell said Monday. "At that point, the level of detail wasn't 'this is where the North Interceptor is going to go.'”
The situation at Juniper Ridge is complicated, Russell said. But in a way, it was inevitable.
“At some point, to create solutions you have to create a sense of urgency,” Russell said. “To a certain extent, I look at it that way. Sooner or later this was going to happen, sooner or later you were going to have to create a sense of urgency that moves these solutions forward. If this was easy to solve, this would have happened a while ago. I don't think it's ever going to be easy.”
Short term, long term solutions
But timing aside, several social service agencies are still questioning why the city can’t quickly identify some land where homeless residents can go.
At the moment, there are multiple efforts to research and establish structured homeless camps — one from Bend developer Todd Taylor, and another from Bend Heroes Foundation to build a village for homeless veterans.
Although supportive of long term solutions, homeless service providers like Kathy Skidmore, of Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, keeping asking the same question: Where are people supposed to go in two months?
“There are quicker solutions to at least help this small subset of this population,” said Kathy Skidmore. “We’re getting hung up on land use laws...and there’s all this talk, but in the next 60 days, people are going to be in trouble.”
Right now, the city is preparing a feasibility study to look at what barriers exist to creating a structured homeless camp, which will be presented March 18, said City Manager Eric King.
But establishing a place for homeless people to go is complicated. Land use laws, as they exist today, don't really let the city allow people to inhabit land without bringing it to a certain urban standard — a process that requires time, money and public input.
The city is also waiting on the outcome of House Bill 4001 — a bill in the state legislature that would loosen land use standards to allow established homeless camps, King said. But even if the bill passes, King said it's important for the community to step back and consider solutions that are good for the long term, and address a regional homeless problem — not just people living on Juniper Ridge.
“We understand there’s a crisis going on...but we need to have a local discussion about what people want to see here,” King said.
City Councilor Barb Campbell said she understands and shares the frustration of service providers looking for faster solutions. She applauds the city and homeless service providers working together to find solutions, but believes buying more time may be the answer.
"We received a letter from Mosaic Medical saying that they don't feel like 60 days is enough time to get people resources," Campbell said. "I would hope there's a way for us to move back the timing. With more time, I think we could do better."
But for Councilor Justin Livingston, the quick timeline may be a part of the solution. The more quickly a major sewer line can be built, the more quickly housing units can come online in north Bend.
"I understand the frustration," Livingston said. "But we need housing units to deal with our affordable housing crisis, and bringing land in our (urban growth boundary) online is one of the things that's needed."
