Bend Police Department school resource officer Eric Russell stands outside Ponderosa Elementary School in Bend on Thursday. Bend-La Pine Schools plans to beef up security in the wake of a shooting at the east-side Safeway on Sunday.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Law enforcement officers will increase their presence at Bend-La Pine Schools when students return to classes next week as a way to reassure families reeling from Sunday’s tragic shooting at an east Bend shopping center.

The 20-year-old gunman who killed Glenn Bennett and Donald Surrett at the Safeway on NE 27th Street and U.S. Highway 20 before taking his own life has been allegedly linked to a blog post threatening an attack on Mountain View High School on the first day of school. The blog writer talked about an AR-15-style rifle, which was the same type used in Sunday’s attack.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

