A Lane County judge will preside over court proceedings in a Bend-area homicide because a Deschutes County Circuit Court judge showed up to speak with the victim’s wife while authorities interviewed her on the day of the killing.
Deschutes Presiding Judge Wells Ashby sought a judge from outside the district after Circuit Judge Bethany Flint arrived as sheriff’s deputies interviewed Angela Peverieri, the wife of Leonard Raymond Peverieri.
Leonard Peverieri, 70, was shot and killed in the driveway of his home on Los Serranos Drive just east of Bend on the morning of Oct. 9. No arrests have been made in the investigation in the more than two weeks since his death, and authorities have not disclosed any suspects.
But Ashby said Monday that Lane County Circuit Court Judge Debra K. Vogt will now preside over any court proceedings.
Ashby and Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel each confirmed the incident involving Flint, but declined to provide further details. Ashby cited the ongoing investigation into Peverieri’s death as the reason for why he could not elaborate further.
Hummel said Flint and Angela Peverieri are friends. He and Ashby would not say where sheriff's deputies interviewed Angela Peverieri, why Flint arrived during the interview or what was said.
Ashby said the decision to seek a judge from a different circuit court came after Flint approached him and shared that she “became involved in a matter that was under investigation.” Ashby declined to disclose the nature of Flint's involvement.
Ashby said he and Flint met in the county courthouse the day after the homicide to discuss the situation. “At the conclusion of our discussion, I asked Judge Flint to have no further involvement with the investigation and she agreed,” Ashby said in a letter to The Bulletin on Monday.
Ashby said he reached out to officials in the district attorney’s office and the sheriff’s office to learn more about the situation and consulted a “trusted colleague” from outside the area.
Ashby said he learned enough to be convinced that this matter should be handled by a judge from another circuit court. He said the transfer occurred last week.
The decision to seek an out-of-district judge did not come lightly, Ashby said. “It’s not as simple as flipping a switch,” he said.
“As presiding judge, I am responsible for the court and for maintaining the public’s trust and confidence in the court and the judicial system,” Ashby said in the letter to the newsroom. “Preserving both the fact and appearance of impartiality and independence is essential to preserving confidence in our court system. The decision to have this matter handled by a judge from another circuit court was made in support of those values and consistent with the duties of a presiding judge.”
Hummel described Flint's arrival as deputies interviewed Peverieri’s wife as “unusual.” However, he said “this does not create a conflict for my office because I trust this judge and presiding Judge Ashby."
Flint declined to comment for this story due to the active criminal investigation into Peverieri’s death, Ashby said Monday.
The Bulletin messaged and called phone numbers and a social media account and visited an address listed under Angela Peverieri’s name. Each attempt to seek a comment failed.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
(1) comment
' “this does not create a conflict for my office because I trust this judge and presiding Judge Ashby."'
I am not for sure 'trust' is part of legal conflict analysis, but what do I know.
