Deschutes courthouse (copy)
The Deschutes County Courthouse.

 Bulletin file photo

 A Lane County judge will preside over court proceedings in a Bend-area homicide because a Deschutes County Circuit Court judge  showed up to speak with the victim’s wife while authorities interviewed her on the day of the killing.

Deschutes Presiding Judge Wells Ashby sought a judge from outside the district after  Circuit Judge Bethany Flint arrived as sheriff’s deputies interviewed Angela Peverieri, the wife of Leonard Raymond Peverieri.

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

Transitory Inflation
' “this does not create a conflict for my office because I trust this judge and presiding Judge Ashby."'

I am not for sure 'trust' is part of legal conflict analysis, but what do I know.

