

Should it come to trial, an out-of-county judge will preside over court proceedings in a Deschutes County homicide because a local circuit court judge showed up to speak with the victim’s wife while authorities interviewed her on the day of the killing.

Presiding Judge Wells Ashby sought a judge from outside the district after circuit court Judge Bethany Flint arrived as sheriff’s deputies interviewed Angela Peverieri, the wife of Leonard Raymond Peverieri.

