A 49-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly assaulting and pointing a gun at a man at a property the two men share between Bend and Sisters, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s office deputies, Bend Police officers and Oregon State Police troopers responded to the 67000 block of Harrington Loop Road at about 1:21 a.m. and attempted to contact the suspect, Thomas Lingo. Bend Police assisted with a drone and an armored vehicle.
Lingo did not respond to law enforcement officers.
A sheriff’s office SWAT team arrived and helped the victim and other family members safely leave the property.
Eventually, law enforcement on scene arrested Lingo and seized the gun he had during the alleged assault. Lingo was booked in Deschutes County jail on suspicion of assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
