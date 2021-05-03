April weather in Bend was warmer and drier than normal, with no major rainfall all month, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
The weather service reported in its monthly climate summary that the total precipitation in Bend last month was 0.12 inches, which was 0.66 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 inches was recorded on two days. The heaviest precipitation was 0.07 inches on April 25.
Marc Austin, a weather service meteorologist in Pendleton, said it is not unusual to have such a dry April, since some years no rainfall is recorded during the month. But the lack of precipitation does add to the drought conditions in Central Oregon. So far this year, precipitation in Bend has reached 2.45 inches, which is 1.68 inches below normal, according to the weather service.
“You get into March and April and days are getting longer and warmer and you start to dry out the vegetation,” Austin said. “You start to worry about what implications that has for fire season.”
The average temperature for April in Bend was 46 degrees, which was 2.4 degrees above normal. High temperatures last month averaged 61.2 degrees, which was 4.5 degrees above normal.
The highest temperature recorded last month in Bend was 84 degrees on April 30. The record high temperature for April in Bend was 93 degrees on April 13, 1904, according to weather service data.
Low temperatures last month in Bend averaged 30.7 degrees, which was 0.3 degrees above normal. A total of 18 days last month had a low temperature below 32 degrees.
The coldest temperature recorded last month was 20 degrees on April 16. The record low temperature for April in Bend was 8 degrees on April 10, 1903, according to the data.
The outlook for May calls for near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.
The month of May is starting out with rain in the forecast, but the precipitation is not expected to last, Austin said.
“It’s not looking like anything that is going to erase what we are dealing with in terms of the drought,” Austin said.
Normal high temperatures for May in Bend rise from 61 degrees at the start of the month to 68 degrees at the end of the month. Normal low temperatures rise from 33 degrees to 40 degrees throughout the month.
Normal precipitation for May in Bend is 0.89 inches.
