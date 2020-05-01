April was warmer and drier than normal in Bend, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The weather service’s monthly climate summary showed the average April temperature in Bend was 46.4 degrees, which was 2.8 degrees above normal.
High temperatures in April averaged 60.1 degrees, which was 3.4 degrees above normal. The highest temperature recorded last month was 76 degrees on April 29.
The record high temperature for April in Bend was 93 degrees on April 13, 1904, according to weather service data.
Low temperatures in April averaged 32.6 degrees, which was 2.2 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature was 21 degrees on April 4.
The coldest day on record in April was 8 degrees on April 10, 1903, according to the data.
There were 16 days in April with the low temperature below 32 degrees, according to the monthly climate summary.
April precipitation in Bend totaled 0.41 inches, which was 0.37 inches below normal.
Measurable precipitation of at least 0.1 inches was received on three days with the heaviest, 0.25 inches reported on April 6.
Precipitation so far this year in Bend has reached 3 inches, which is 1.13 inches below normal, according to the weather service.
The outlook for May calls for above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.
To start the month, snow is in the forecast in mountains over the weekend, but no snow is expected to fall in the cities across Central Oregon, said Brandon Lawhorn, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
“You might see a speck of snow and then there shouldn’t be accumulation more than an inch any lower than 3,500 to 4,000 feet,” Lawhorn said.
May snowfall is not usual, but also not impossible, Lawhorn siad.
“It’s certainly not unheard of in May to have a strong storm front,” he said.
Normal high temperatures for May in Bend rise form 61 degrees at the start of the month to 68 degrees at the end of the month.
Normal low temperatures in May rise from 33 degrees to 40 degrees throughout the month.
The normal May precipitation in Bend is 0.89 inches.
