More housing — but only dense housing — will be allowed in certain areas of Bend thanks to code changes recently approved by the state Land Conservation and Development Commission.
This month, the state land commission unanimously approved code amendments from the city of Bend that allow for additional housing to be built in areas zoned for commercial uses.
Before the code changes took effect, housing could be built in these zones but only in a mixed-use building, said BreAnne Gale, a senior planner with the city. Think of a building with retail on the first floor and apartments on the second floor above it.
This new code now allows for stand-alone housing in these zones, Gale said. The code change primarily allows for more housing around Third Street and the U.S. Highway 97 corridor, Gale said.
The code changes, which were adopted by the Bend planning commission and City Council last fall, were possible due to the adoption of House Bill 3450 by the Oregon Legislature in 2019.
The bill allowed Bend to adopt changes to its comprehensive plan and land use regulations to allow high-density housing on nonindustrial employment lands, according to the city. That means land that is home to services like retail, lodging, office space and recreation facilities, Gale said.
Housing in these zones must be dense — meaning apartments or town homes, not detached, single-family houses — and be no more than a fourth of a mile away from transit. It also needs to be less than 5 acres in size, Gale said.
“We looked at this really closely to make sure they were walkable, bikeable areas so they could fit in well,” Gale said.
