In a time with higher gas prices in a car-centric city, one local nonprofit, in partnership with the city of Bend and Pacific Power, is aiming to make electric bicycles more accessible to low-income Bend residents.
Commute Options, a transportation-focused nonprofit, is using a lottery system to select 75 adults to receive a $2,000 instant rebate. Applications open on Monday, but applicants can’t make more than 80% of the area median income, which is $50,350 per year for a single-person household, $57,550 per year for a two-person household or $71,900 per year for a four-person household.
The first applicants selected will be announced on April 17.
People can use the rebate to purchase an electric bicycle — an e-bike — at one of four local retailers, but with any leftover funds, they can also buy necessary accessories like helmets, bike locks or bells, said Brian Potwin, executive director of Commute Options.
But first, chosen applicants need to pass an online e-bike safety course.
"We don't want to just give people bikes. We want to make sure they can lock them, keep them safe and make sure they're safe on the bicycle," Potwin said.
Potwin has heard plenty of excitement and had inquiries about the program ahead of applications opening. People have stopped by the Commute Options office, and he has received phone calls and emails expressing interest, he said.
The goal is what Potwin calls a "mode shift," or moving away from relying only on vehicles for getting around town.
"It's moving away from completely being dependent on one form of transportation, so you're changing into other patterns. We're helping provide that opportunity by literally providing a new mode of transportation," he said.
Increasing access is the name of the game, he said.
"Especially with low-income residents, owning a car is extremely expensive — gas, insurance, maintenance, basic costs of the car. E-bikes can be a complete vehicle replacement," Potwin said.
Pacific Power awarded $150,000 to the city of Bend earlier this year as a part of a swath of mobility grants given to governments and nongovernmental organizations across Central Oregon.
The focus on low-income residents was attractive to Pacific Power, said Brandon Zero, a spokesperson for the company.
Plus, Bend is well-equipped to feasibly take on the project, he said.
"It's a pretty income project, and it obviously has high impact because it's being marketed to low-income residents," Zero said.
Bend modeled its program after one the city of Corvallis started in 2021, Zero said.
The funding is a one-time infusion from Pacific Power, but the city of Bend isn’t opposed to potentially expanding the program in the future, said Cassie Lacy, a senior analyst with the city.
Mostly, that depends on how people respond to this program. It's largely unclear how it will play out, Lacy said. Commute Options could receive exactly 75 applications, less than that or even hundreds, Lacy said.
“I think if we do receive hundreds of applications, that will be a really good indication that this is something that is really helpful for people and something that would make sense to continue expanding,” Lacy said.
The program checks a lot of the city’s boxes. It fits into equity, climate and transportation goals, Lacy said. In particular, e-bikes as alternative modes of transportation reduce congestion, which can make roads safer, she said.
“A big part of that is making sure that people have access to low carbon forms of transportation, and also just non-vehicle forms of transportation, because both reduce our greenhouse gas emissions,” Lacy said.
