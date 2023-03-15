stock e-bike

In a time with higher gas prices in a car-centric city, one local nonprofit, in partnership with the city of Bend and Pacific Power, is aiming to make electric bicycles more accessible to low-income Bend residents.

Commute Options, a transportation-focused nonprofit, is using a lottery system to select 75 adults to receive a $2,000 instant rebate. Applications open on Monday, but applicants can’t make more than 80% of the area median income, which is $50,350 per year for a single-person household, $57,550 per year for a two-person household or $71,900 per year for a four-person household.

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

