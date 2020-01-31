The Oregon Department of Education's Early Learning Division is now accepting applications from organizations interested in expanding culturally-specific early learning programs and infant, toddler, and preschool education programs.
The funding is from the Student Success Act — a $1 billion annual investment in Oregon education that was approved by the 2019 Legislature.
Funding to operate these programs is available through a Request for Application process. The deadline to apply is April 2. Separate applications are open for each category:
- Preschool Promise: A high-quality, publicly-funded preschool program that serves children ages 3 and 4 in families living at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level, children in foster care and children from other historically underserved populations.
- Early Childhood Equity Fund: A new program established under the Student Success Act that will provide about $10 million annually in grants to support a broad range of culturally specific early learning, early childhood and parent support programs.
- Oregon Pre-kindergarten: Oregon modeled this program after Early Head Start and Head Start to expand high-quality early learning programs to low-income families with the highest need. Oregon Pre-kindergarten is free to families from the period of prenatal to 5 years old who are not yet eligible for kindergarten, and who meet income or other eligibility qualifications.
- Fiscal Agent: Preschool Promise Fiscal Agents will be eligible to provide technical assistance to Preschool Promise providers on a variety of business and administrative functions relating to their businesses.
To learn more about the Early Learning Account or to apply for funding, visit oregonearlylearning.com/student-success-act.
