Applications are now being accepted for an arts and culture grants program through Deschutes County.

The grants are designed to increase arts and culture opportunities and educational experiences for Deschutes County residents.

A total of $25,000 will be distributed to local non-profit organizations, according to the county. The money comes from the county's allotment from video lottery gaming.

More information can be found at www.deschutes.org/grants. Applications must be sent by 8 a.m. on Nov. 8.

