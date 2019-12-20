A three-judge federal appeals panel overturned U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken’s order releasing accused eco-saboteur Joseph Dibee pending trial.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday granted an emergency motion to return to custody Dibee, charged in the 1997 burning of a Redmond slaughterhouse, and ordered Aiken to reconsider her ruling.

The judges found that Aiken failed to make sufficient findings regarding Dibee’s potential flight risk or danger. Aiken only ruled that prosecutors had failed to meet the government’s “clear and convincing burden.’’

Dibee was released from custody the night of Dec. 20 in Portland and directed to report to federal pretrial services in Seattle to be fitted with a GPS monitor. Aiken allowed his release to live with his sister while he awaited trial.

Dibee was indicted in 2006 in Oregon on charges of arson, conspiracy to commit arson and destruction of an energy facility. Dibee is accused of helping to destroy the Cavel West Inc. meatpacking plant in Redmond on July 1, 1997, and destroying a Bonneville Power Administration tower near Bend on Dec. 30, 1999.