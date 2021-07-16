In what will come as a surprise to few Oregonians who have endured the past two wildfire seasons, the state is experiencing an increasing number of days with poor air quality.
An annual report on smoke trends in Oregon, released Thursday, drove home that reality. The report looked at 24 locations across the state, including Bend, Medford, Klamath Falls and Portland, where the state monitors air quality and divides it into six categories: good, moderate, unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy, very unhealthy and hazardous.
The report found that 2020 actually had a shorter wildfire season than the average year, but air quality plummeted in the months after massive blazes erupted across the state after the Labor Day windstorm.
Concentrations of fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, were “measured higher during September and October 2020 than any other time since DEQ began monitoring air quality in 1985,” the agency said.
But it wasn’t just last year, according to the state.
“Overall trends indicate that the number of days in which air quality measures ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or Worse,’ as well as concentrations of PM 2.5, are continuing to increase,” the report said.
From 1987 to 2014, Bend saw just three days with air quality rated as “unhealthy.” From 2015 and 2020, the central Oregon city recorded 13 days with “unhealthy” air, five days with “very unhealthy” air and six days with air designated in the worst category of “hazardous.”
