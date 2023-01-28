People throughout Central Oregon began an annual ritual last week called the Point in Time Count, which aims to count the number of people experiencing homelessness on a given night.
This year, for the first time in awhile, COVID-19 didn't play a major role.
The count began weeks ago with flyers in local libraries and bus stations, but local service providers hit the streets for a seven day tally that started Tuesday, traversing the junipers and scanning homeless shelters to ensure each and every person is accounted for.
Local service providers are anticipating an increase in the amount of people who are living unhoused in Central Oregon. They also hope this year's count will be the most accurate one yet.
The Point in Time Count occurs nationwide, and it helps the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Exchange determine how to allocate federal funding for homelessness services. It is a way to understand the state of homelessness locally, regionally and nationally.
Last year, the number of people unhoused in Central Oregon increased by 17%, totaling an estimated 1,286 people, according to the Homeless Leadership Coalition, a local collaborative organization that seeks to prevent and end homelessness.
The year prior, the number of people experiencing homelessness jumped from 969 to 1,099 — a more than 13% increase from 2020 to 2021.
Caitlin Rodgers, who is the Unhoused Data Coordinator for NeighborImpact, one of the orchestrators of the count, gets to watch the data from the count appear in real time. Service provers use an app to give people a roughly 10-minute survey, and Rodgers monitors the results as they come in.
Rodgers said the data should be available in March or April.
In Redmond and on the Warms Springs Reservation, counts are the best and most accurate they've ever been, Rodgers said.
Warm Springs has more funding and can send out more people to count than in previous years. Last year, COVID-19 infections among service providers in both Redmond and Warm Springs prevented an accurate count, Rodgers said.
"We do anticipate to see an increase just in the Point in Time Count numbers. However, we still know that is just a snapshot of it," Rodgers said.
The organization began monthly counts similar to the Point in Time more than a year ago in an effort to obtain more reliable data about homelessness more frequently. The goal is to be a part of a nationwide initiative that allows for up-to-date data while also knowing people who are unhoused by name, Rodgers said.
For the first time, the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, which is a regional community and economic agency, provided financial and administrative support to the Homeless Leadership Coalition to facilitate the counting process. Chris Ogren, the council's housing coordinator, was heavily involved in preparing for the count. His mission was to spread awareness about the Point in Time Count, paying special attention to those living outside of Bend.
"This is mostly based on word of mouth or interacting with folks in those regions for the first time and asking if they're connected to the broader system and making introductions," Ogren said.
But the council's involvement doesn't stop at the beginning.
"Once the PIT is complete, NeighborImpact will take some time to analyze the data collected and will send it to us to share around in the community," Ogren said.
Homelessness has been top of mind in Central Oregon for years. Last year, in response to growing demands to address homelessness, the Bend City Council passed rules that regulate when, where and how people can shelter on public property. They go into effect March 1. Newly-elected Gov. Tina Kotek declared a homelessness state of emergency in her first few days in office, and she is proposing a $130 million budget package that aims to reduce and prevent homelessness.
Outside of the walls of government, service providers and advocates have geared their focus toward dignity, empathy and vital resources such as mental health and addiction support, shelter and housing.
"Data is always helpful because it's hard to argue with," said Evan Hendrix, the director of the Lighthouse Navigation Center in Bend, a low-barrier resting place for those experiencing homelessness run by Shepherd's House Ministries.
The center sees between 200 and 400 unique individuals in a given month, Hendrix said. Most of the people he sees are from Central Oregon — they've lived here, raised kids here, worked here — but more opportunities, space and resources to assist their recovery, he said.
The Point in Time Count is some of the best data available, and it gives organizations like Shepherd's House solid ground to stand on when it comes to cost estimations, Hendrix said.
To Hendrix, the ideal Point in Time Count is zero.
