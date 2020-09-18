A barn at the Deschutes County fairgrounds appears like it’s ready for a county fair with rows of farm animals on display.
But instead of competing for blue ribbons, the 73 animals are simply resting after being evacuated from three farms along the McKenzie River that were destroyed in the 170,000-acre Holiday Farm Fire.
Some of the animals, including pet geese and chickens, came to the fairgrounds with burned feet. A couple of horses, sheep and pigs were dehydrated and seemed disoriented from their travels, said Jamie Kanski, regional coordinator and founder of the Pet Evacuation Team, which works with the Red Cross and Deschutes County Emergency Management.
“Some of the animals are so stressed,” Kanski said. “The geese especially have stayed pretty stressed, so we are trying to make their living situation as nice as possible.”
The Pet Evacuation Team set up at the fairgrounds last weekend and started receiving an influx of animals Sunday night from the farms near Blue River, a small town along state Highway 126 devastated by the wildfire.
The animals were delivered by 3 Sisters Equine Refuge and Cascades Livestock Rescue, a newly formed nonprofit organization that connected volunteers across the state to evacuate animals from the state’s many wildfires.
Mandie Stuhan, a volunteer with Cascades Livestock Rescue, came from her home in Nampa, Idaho, to help. Stuhan used to live in Eugene, and wanted to assist the region she called home.
Stuhan partnered with another volunteer, Nettice Thompson, of Redmond, and they both worked with Lane County officials to help evacuate animals from the east side of the MacKenzie Valley.
“We personally on this side have not had any severe burn cases,” Stuhan said. “But we have had bunnies and geese and chicken and two kittens that have had some burns.”
Stuhan can only imagine the stress the animals’ owners had trying to evacuate their homes and deciding if they were able to take their pets or leave them behind.
“The owners have had to make some really difficult decisions,” Stuhan said. “Thankfully, we were able to help them get their animals.”
Once the animals arrived at the fairgrounds, members of the Pet Evacuation Team fed them and cleaned their pens each day. A veterinarian with the Humane Society of Central Oregon checked all the animals and treated their burns or other ailments.
In addition, volunteers dropped off food and supplies for cats and dogs staying with their families at hotels in Bend and Redmond.
“We have cared for probably over 100 animals,” Kanski said.
The team plans to keep the animals at the fairgrounds for the next week, and then send them to various foster homes. Kanski said the team already has foster homes lined up.
The best way to support the effort is through cash donations, which can be made online at petevacuationteam.com/donations.
Even with the Cascade Chute Out rodeo taking place this week at the fairgrounds, Kanski said the team has enough space to care for the animals and house more animals that may arrive in the next few days.
The team heard rumors last week that 50 horses were on their way to the fairgrounds, but that never happened. If a large amount of animals arrives, the team will be ready, Kanski said.
“We will just keep them all together and provide onsite care,” she said.
The animal’s owners have been grateful for Kanski and her team. The animals are coming from areas that have been leveled by wildfire, Kanski said.
Many of the sheep, pigs, geese and chickens are from a farmer who is looking to rehome her animals since it will take a long time to rebuild the farm and give them a place to live.
Kanski said she is working with the farmer to find new homes for the animals.
“It is a huge burden on these evacuees to have lost their homes and everything that they own and not have anywhere for their animals to go,” Kanski said. “We can at least help with that.”
