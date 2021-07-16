Two weeks before the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo, a barn at the fairgrounds was already filled with farm animals.
The impromptu livestock exhibit this week was actually a shelter for 40 goats and nine horses that were evacuated from wildfires burning north of Sisters and east of La Pine. Another barn is housing four dogs, four cats and two rabbits.
Each animal is being cared for by the Pet Evacuation Team, a group with 48 volunteers who oversee animals evacuated from wildfires in Central Oregon.
This week was the team’s first major response of the summer wildfire season. Most of the animals arrived Tuesday from areas affected by the Grandview Fire near Sisters and the Darlene Fire outside La Pine, said Vikki Sheerer, a coordinator with the Pet Evacuation Team.
By Thursday, the team was able to send home six of the horses to owners from the Terrebonne and Culver areas.
“They are so grateful,” Sheerer said. “They would be out of luck without us.”
The work at the fairgrounds this week has been good practice for the volunteers, including 12 new volunteers who recently joined the team. Prior to each season, volunteers are trained on how to care for different livestock and pets, Sheerer said.
“There is nothing like on-the-ground experience,” Sheerer said.
“We can do all the classroom and film training, but when you are actually on the ground it’s different.”
The Pet Evacuation Team, which formed 20 years ago, coordinates with the American Red Cross, Deschutes County Emergency Management and several animal welfare groups in Central Oregon.
Pieter van den Berg, who runs the Animal Evacuation Relief — Central Oregon Facebook group, stays in contact with the Pet Evacuation Team to find out what needs he can ask for in his group.
Van den Berg, who owns Elevation Stables, an equine boarding and training facility on 40 acres next to the Bend Municipal Airport, started the Facebook group last summer during the historic wildfires that destroyed several Oregon towns and displaced hundreds of animals.
“Thankfully the evacuations are a little bit more limited in their scope than what we were looking at last year,” he said.
The Facebook group has 984 members who are all ready to help find donated hay or trailers to move livestock.
One of the members from the Equine Outreach Horse Rescue in Bend picked up donated hay this week and delivered it to the La Pine rodeo grounds, where 25 horses were staying after being evacuated due to the nearby wildfire. The animal evacuation site in La Pine is run by volunteers not associated with the Pet Evacuation Team.
“They needed some hay so we put the word out and shared that request with our group,” van den Berg said. “Needs are being handled right now.”
Van den Berg said his group is in a wait-and-see mode, knowing there could be several more wildfires this summer that lead to massive evacuations of livestock.
“Right now, my whole goal is to keep people waiting in the wings and eager to help,” he said.
With the threat of wildfires growing this summer, Sheerer is encouraging residents to prepare to evacuate with their animals. Sheerer suggests people start moving their livestock off their property when evacuation notices are first issued and tell people to get ready.
For cats and dogs, they need to be in crates when they arrive, Sheerer said. The crates should also have a picture of the cat or dog attached and bowls for food and water.
“We could have a fire again next week,” Sheerer said. “People should practice putting them in a crate. If you have that crate packed, all you have to do is throw your pet in the crate and go.”
