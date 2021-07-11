The Lava Fire, burning near Mount Shasta in Northern California, damaged a portion of the Union Pacific Railroad in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, disrupting Amtrak passenger train service along the West Coast.
The damage means no Coast Starlight trains will run between Seattle and Eugene for now.
Instead, the Amtrak Cascades trains will carry passengers on the stretch from Seattle to Eugene, the rail service said.
The Coast Starlight will operate only between Sacramento and Los Angeles for now, Amtrak said Friday.
That leaves no south- or northbound passenger trains stopping in Chemult or Klamath Falls.
The portion of the tracks scorched by the Lava Fire east of U.S. Highway 97 near Hotlum, California, is known as the Dry Canyon Bridge. Union Pacific engineers have been assessing the damage, UP said in an announcement posted June 29.
The damage to the rail infrastructure is hurting its operations between Redding, California, and Eugene, noting that freight customers may experience delays in excess of 72 hours.
Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson for Union Pacific, told the Klamath Falls Herald and News in an email Tuesday that crews are no longer actively fighting the fire on UP property.
“We can now turn our attention and energy to repairing both our tracks and the Dry Canyon Bridge damaged by the fires,” Tysver said. “The repair work is underway.” How long that will take is uncertain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.