Amid one of the most historic and chaotic days in American history, at least one event in Bend continued as scheduled: the swearing-in of four new members of the Bend City Council.
In a virtual meeting held Wednesday, new councilors Melanie Kebler, Anthony Broadman, Megan Perkins and Rita Schenkelberg took the oath of office. The four replace former councilors Justin Livingston, Bill Moseley, Chris Piper and Bruce Abernethy.
The riot earlier Wednesday in the nation’s Capitol, where a pro-President Donald Trump mob infiltrated the halls of congress to disrupt the final counting of Electoral College votes in the presidential election, prompted the council cancel an in-person ceremony at the Deschutes County Services building and opt for a virtual one after Mayor Sally Russell expressed some reservations about possible safety concerns.
But Russell noted on Wednesday the importance of moving forward with swearing in councilors, calling it a “celebration of democracy.”
“Tonight we affirm that our democracy is greater than any individual or party,” Russell said.
The new councilors all said they were excited and ready to start serving the community.
“Even on a day like today … I am so excited about the possibilities for what these next years hold,” Perkins said.
The ceremony ushered in what is believed to be Bend’s most diverse council in history, with a female majority for the first time and the first queer councilor of color.
This fact was not lost on Councilor Barb Campbell.
“I am so happy to see after decades and decades of councils that were mostly men, now we have more women, which I think is only fair,” Campbell said Wednesday. “I just think it’s going to be an interesting and exciting council.”
The new council will begin setting goals for the next two years at a meeting on Jan. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.