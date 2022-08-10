Gavel On Desk In Front Of Judge Working On Laptop

The head of the Oregon state agency that runs public defense has alienated a host of high-ranking government officials, bullied staff and made the hard task of reforming a deeply troubled system even harder, according to his detractors.

But Steve Singer, the executive director at the Office of Public Defense Services, also has won the loyalty of many public defenders since taking over the agency in January, attracting praise for his urgency, vision and willingness to butt heads.

