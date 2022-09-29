An ambulance driving a patient in critical condition to St. Charles Bend crashed into a Subaru in an intersection on Thursday.
Bend police responded to the crash on NE 27th Street and U.S. Highway 20 in Bend at just after 11 a.m. on Thursday.
An ambulance driving a patient in critical condition to St. Charles Bend crashed into a Subaru in an intersection on Thursday.
Bend police responded to the crash on NE 27th Street and U.S. Highway 20 in Bend at just after 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Police reported that the ambulance, which was from Klamath County, had stopped at a red light, changed the pitch of its siren, continued into an intersection and hit a blue Subaru WRX that was traveling through a green light. Police say the driver of the Subaru did not realize the ambulance was coming.
Police say that another ambulance responded to the scene of the accident and transported the patient to St. Charles Bend. Another person reported minor injuries from the crash, and both vehicles were towed.
Reporter
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
— Jenny Smithers, Bend
SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTERS
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.