The day was like any other. Ralph Salisbury and his dog Cassy were on their daily run through the Deschutes National Forest one early morning in May when Salisbury saw the truck belonging to William “Bill” Stanfill Jr., a homeless Marine he had met roughly a year before parked in the woods.
The first day they met, the 76-year-old Sisters resident took Stanfill out to breakfast. As time passed, Salisbury invited Stanfill into his home, and even introduced him to his neighbors.
But a few months after they met, the two had a falling-out, and Salisbury didn’t see Stanfill for more than a year. On that day in May, when he saw Stanfill’s truck, in the woods, Salisbury got a feeling.
“I said to the dog, ‘You know, we should stop by and say hi to Bill again,’” Salisbury recalled recently, but he ultimately decided to keep walking.
Two days later, when he went back to the woods for his regular walk, he saw emergency vehicles parked around Stanfill’s truck.
Salisbury told EMTs he knew Stanfill.
The EMTs told Salisbury: “We’re sorry to tell you, but your friend is dead.”
• • •
Stanfill’s death went largely unnoticed by the community because he lived on its fringes. But he’s part of a grim statistic: Stanfill is one of at least 15 people who have died outside in Central Oregon this year.
There is no way to know whether this number is high or low this year, because formal records of homeless deaths have never been kept in Central Oregon, according to social service providers in the region. This creates a problem, because no list means people are dying in the elements with little acknowledgment. It also leaves service providers few resources they can turn to in order to notify family members when someone dies or understand any outreach efforts and whether there was more that could have been done.
That’s why this is the first year homeless advocates have attempted to identify and record the names of those who have died on the streets or in the woods of Central Oregon. Documenting those deaths is important, social service providers say, because it restores a measure of human dignity to homeless people.
With that in mind, the 15 homeless people who died this year will be remembered in a first-ever vigil on Monday.
Each has a story that won’t fully be told, but honored nonetheless. Some died from cancer. Others from cardiac arrest or from chronic health conditions. Two deaths were weather-related. In each of their deaths, homelessness was undeniably a factor, said Stacey Witte, the executive director of the homeless nonprofit REACH.
Housed people often think of housing as just a shelter, Witte said. But what housing really gives people is stability.
After all, Witte said: If people are spending all day figuring out how to go to the bathroom or eat, when are they going to have time to see a doctor, nurse an injury or remember to regularly take medication?
“With stability, you are better able to eat right, take your medicine right and take care of yourself. Being outside is a huge factor,” she said. “I think our greater community assumes (homeless people die) because of drug or alcohol, and that is not the case.”
• • •
It was Salisbury’s dog, Cassy, who first met Stanfill. One morning during a hike through the forest, Cassy ran ahead of Salisbury to greet a man hidden in the trees. He was yelling at the dog and sounded “very gruff,” Salisbury said.
By the time Salisbury caught up, he found Stanfill playing with the dog.
“There was a gentle streak about him when he saw my dog,” Salisbury said.
The two got to talking. Salisbury learned Stanfill served as a Marine for 25 years, though Salisbury could not confirm the duration of his service. This struck a chord with Salisbury, because his late son was also a Marine.
When he took Stanfill to breakfast that morning, Stanfill was unusually loud and, sometimes, combative if the wrong thing was said, Salisbury said.
“Bill needed to be acknowledged,” Salisbury said. “He needed people to know that he was around.”
Salisbury continued to see Stanfill for several months.
Sometimes Salisbury would help pay for groceries or gas, or take his new friend to get a meal. He eventually brought Stanfill to his house to show him pictures of his son, who was a lieutenant in the Marines, because Stanfill would ask about him.
Stanfill didn’t look like what an average person may assume a homeless person looked like, Salisbury said. He always made a point to be clean and well-dressed when Salisbury saw him, dressing in jeans, cowboy boots and a white cowboy hat.
One day in October 2019, Stanfill arrived at Salisbury’s house and asked for more money. Salisbury said no. He was beginning to feel Stanfill was taking advantage of him.
Stanfill raged, Salisbury said, and then drove away in his truck. That was the last time Salisbury spoke with Stanfill.
• • •
The effort to create a database of homeless people who die in Central Oregon began earlier this year as a way to humanize people who often are portrayed negatively in the media, said Colleen Thomas, who works as the homeless outreach coordinator for Deschutes County. Before this year, there had never been a formal record of homeless deaths in the region.
“It’s almost like they’ve been forgotten,” Thomas said.
The database provides a way to give homeless people a connection to the community so they can be remembered, she said.
The issue of homelessness came to the forefront of Bend’s political conversation this year, after the city moved dozens of homeless campers off city-owned property to make way for a sewer line. And the lack of a permanent warming shelter in the city became a campaign issue for many of the incoming councilors.
The homeless population has been steadily growing in Central Oregon, with nearly 1,000 homeless people counted in January during this year’s point-in-time count — a 10% increase from last year. The fact that 15 homeless people died outdoors this year — and the fact that this number is probably a low estimate — exposes the lack of resources for homeless people in Central Oregon, Thomas said.
“It brings light to ... the vital need for more resources in the community, whether we have a warming shelter open or not,” Thomas said.
But operating a formal database is easier said than done, according to social service providers. People may not be identified as homeless when they die, because they technically have an address at which they don’t actually reside, but use so they can receive mail and services, Thomas said. The fact that homeless people move around a lot can also make tracking people difficult.
Witte, the executive director of the nonprofit REACH, said she primarily hears about deaths from members of the homeless community who call her. But finding information to notify next of kin can be difficult.
“We have to do a lot of Googling right now because we don’t have that information,” she said.
Part of what makes it difficult to track information about homeless people in Central Oregon is that social service providers and local hospitals don’t share information, Witte said. This kind of information sharing happens in other cities where Witte has worked, she said.
Having access to emergency contacts helps social service providers notify family members when someone dies, and allows them to see whether there was more that could have been done to prevent their death, Witte said.
“I do think it’s a really big need,” she said.
• • •
When Debbie Stanfill thinks about the life of her father, Bill Stanfill, the first word she thinks of is “tragic.”
Bill left the family when she was very young, in the late 1970s, Debbie said. She knows he served in the military, but knows little about his service — other than he was dishonorably discharged. He made a life choice to become a vagabond, she said.
Debbie, who lives in Yuma, Arizona, has long suspected her dad, originally from Portland, had lived in Central Oregon “off and on” since the late 1970s.
Bill was not without his troubles, Debbie said. In his youth he was an alcoholic, and the family — while it was rarely discussed — suspected he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, she said. At some point in his vagabond days, he got sober, she said.
Debbie’s other siblings and her mother were estranged from her father for years. But for 13 years, Debbie looked for him and eventually was able to connect with him through a mutual relative.
“I feel horrible for him that it’s not a happy story, but he had happy moments,” she said.
Throughout his life, Bill worked a variety of jobs as a trucker and a street sweeper, and even operating a restaurant in Las Vegas at one point, Debbie said.
“He loved to cook,” she said.
He was a fun loving guy who loved to dance, Debbie said. When she did get the chance to reconnect with him as an adult, they entered a dance contest together at a pub, and only lost because she tripped while doing the limbo.
They briefly reconnected in 2015. But after that he didn’t renew his phone contract, and she again lost touch. Then she got the call when he died.
“I wish we would have had more time together in our life,” she said.
• • •
Two months after Stanfill died, Salisbury received a call from the Redmond Funeral Home. No one in the family was claiming the body, Salisbury said. Stanfill’s daughter did not say why she didn’t.
But Salisbury stepped up.
“I didn’t want him to be buried as a homeless person,” Salisbury said.
It is not clear how Stanfill died, Salisbury said. He was 84.
Salisbury had Stanfill cremated. He was hoping the family would want the ashes. But nearly six months later, he still has them in his home office.
Sometimes, when Salisbury looks back on his relationship with Stanfill, he feels irritated that he may have been taken advantage of by someone who had no intention of repaying his kindness.
But in other moments, he sees Stanfill as he would anyone else: As a human being deserving of empathy, regardless of the life choices made.
“He needs to be acknowledged as a human being, a person with stories,” said Salisbury, who has a final gesture planned for his friend.
He plans to spread his ashes in the Deschutes National Forest. He knows Bill would like to be there.
