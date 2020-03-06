A Central Oregon man was arrested for allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint in Redmond on Thursday.
Around 6:15 p.m., Redmond police responded to a report of a robbery at Ridgemont Apartments at 2210 SW 19th St. in Redmond.
A 30-year-old man said he had been robbed at gunpoint inside the apartment. He was able to escape from the apartment, leaving several personal items behind, according to Redmond police.
Officers investigated and identified Abrahan Sandoval Ruiz, a 23-year-old Central Oregon resident, as the suspect. Officers contacted Sandoval Ruiz on the phone.
Sandoval Ruiz eventually surrendered to officers at the scene.
Sandoval Ruiz was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant for a parole violation.
A search warrant was obtained and led to the recovery of a firearm and other evidence items. The case is still an active investigation.
— Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.