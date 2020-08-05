Their encounter outside a Bend Red Robin last month lasted only a few minutes, but the argument between Billal Ahmedin and Jeremiah McBride amplified the national conversation about racism in Central Oregon.
The Deschutes County District Attorney's office says Ahmedin, a 31-year-old DoorDash food delivery driver and a person of color, walked into the restaurant June 28 to pick up a to-go order, just as he had several times before. McBride, 36, was a customer at the restaurant bar.
What happened between them triggered rare criminal charges against McBride and prompted hundreds of community members to respond with outrage and financial donations for Ahmedin.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said he brought the charges not only because he believes McBride committed a crime, but also to inspire change in the community as it grows more diverse.
"Deschutes County is historically a pretty white county. But it's changing — and that's good," Hummel said. "Some people are not so happy about that."
Hummel has been outspoken in recent months about racial justice, calling for big changes to the justice system, attending Black Lives Matter rallies and issuing charges for those accused of harassing protesters. It all comes at a time when the nation is reckoning with racism.
Ever since Minneapolis police killed George Floyd in late May, cities nationwide have seen protests, petitions and calls for police reform. Central Oregon has been no exception: Protesters marched through Bend, Prineville police have been criticized by some residents and activists have fought to meet with Bend's new police chief.
Bend Police and the district attorney's office say McBride harassed Ahmedin because of his race, according to a press release issued when charges were announced July 27.
When Ahmedin insisted he was a delivery driver, McBride wasn't deterred, according to the district attorney's office. That account says he followed Ahmedin outside, calling him a racial slur as they went.
Once Ahmedin got into his car, the district attorney's office says, McBride continued to harass him, allegedly kicking the delivery driver's car and shoving Ahmedin when he stepped back out.
But McBride remembers it differently. He told The Bulletin there was no "shove," no kick and no racial slur. McBride said he was just worried about the way the delivery driver walked through the restaurant.
McBride said he saw Ahmedin pick up a bag of to-go food without looking at the receipt on the bag. McBride called after him and asked if he had the right order, he said.
After a brief confrontation outside the restaurant, McBride said Ahmedin drove about 50 yards before getting out of his car, yelling at McBride about damage to the car and walking back toward him.
McBride said he never saw the damage and maintains that he didn't touch the car.
"The only thing I'm guilty of is paying too much attention to my surroundings," McBride said. "I may have hurt his feelings or pissed him off, but I didn't do anything illegal."
A month later, McBride was charged with harassment, criminal mischief and bias crime — a charge used with its current definition only once before in the county. McBride said the community's response to the charge has cost him his job, which he declined to identify. He said his boss wasn't worried about the charges, but fired him when people started calling his work.
Hummel declined to make public the police report used to charge McBride, citing a part of state public records law that exempts investigatory material with a "clear need to delay disclosure." Ahmedin declined multiple requests to be interviewed and his attorney didn't respond to multiple requests for comment.
"It's been a real tragic event for him and he's just not comfortable," Ahmedin's sister, Ferdose Ahmed, said in response to one request for an interview. "Billal is overwhelmed by the support he has received."
While a jury will ultimately decide McBride's guilt long after his first appearance in court, scheduled for Aug. 25, Hummel's announcement and a brief Facebook video posted by Ahmed were enough to spark outrage from the community.
Since prosecutors announced McBride's charges, more than 175 people have raised nearly $7,500 for Ahmedin and his family.
"People are being just so generous," said Megan Perkins, who started the second of two GoFundMe pages in support of Ahmedin. (The first was started a month prior by a friend of Ahmedin's.)
At the time she started the page, Perkins hadn't spoken to Ahmedin or his family. For Perkins, the goal is to show that "hate is not the Bend way," fund any of his legal fees and related expenses and support Ahmedin's dream of opening an Ethiopian food truck.
"A lot of times in Bend we tend to think these things don't happen here," Perkins said. "These things do happen here."
From McBride's point of view, hate wasn't part of the altercation. He said he doesn't like labels like Black or white.
"It's time to change the narrative and call each other Americans," he said.
The charges themselves are significant, too. Hummel said he wouldn't have been able charge McBride with a bias crime under the state's old laws, which changed in January and used to require that more than one person be involved.
He's hoping the case will go beyond a criminal charge and encourage the community to ask why bias happens in the first place.
"The criminal justice system is a pretty blunt instrument to enact change," Hummel said. "But it can get the community talking."
According to Hummel, that conversation should include Central Oregon's growing diversity and history as a predominantly white region.
"When things start to change, it's natural that you don't understand someone who is unlike you," he said. "It has to start with an openness to the unknown."
(1) comment
The DA has no concept of the Constitution with innocent unless proven guilty but then he is a leftwing liberal.
