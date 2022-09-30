Whether you love Shakespeare’s plays or loathe them, whether you can quote whole soliloquies verbatim or haven’t the foggiest what iambic pentameter means — everyone’s invited to “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” opening tonight at 2nd Street Theater in Bend.

The Bard, after all, is for everybody, said Karen Sipes, the show’s director. She studied Shakespeare, much like the expert character played by Matthew Vigil in this condensed, clever — and, at 97 minutes, concise — take on Shakespeare’s oeuvre.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.