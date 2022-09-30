Whether you love Shakespeare’s plays or loathe them, whether you can quote whole soliloquies verbatim or haven’t the foggiest what iambic pentameter means — everyone’s invited to “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” opening tonight at 2nd Street Theater in Bend.
The Bard, after all, is for everybody, said Karen Sipes, the show’s director. She studied Shakespeare, much like the expert character played by Matthew Vigil in this condensed, clever — and, at 97 minutes, concise — take on Shakespeare’s oeuvre.
“It’s funny when (the characters) keep talking about ‘the preeminent Shakespearean scholar,’ because there was a time when I considered myself somewhat of an authority, but that’s when I was younger and more arrogant,” she said with a laugh. “I enjoy it because a lot of those references are funnier if you know Shakespeare really well, but on the other hand, even if you don’t know Shakespeare well, if you hate Shakespeare, if you don’t want to hear all of that Elizabethan English, it’s just as funny because of the sight gags and gender benders,” she said, referring to the fact that actor Scott Schultz plays the female roles.
The production stars a cast of just three — including Miranda Rose along with Schultz and Vigil — who gamely stuff Shakespeare’s 37 plays into one laugh-ridden, wild ride.
The show calls for the hectic pacing one might go in expecting, but the playwrights — Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, who also starred in the initial production — didn’t just boil each play down to a 2½-minute micro-tale (though that could be interesting, too).
“The Complete Works” opens with a bit of examination of Shakespeare’s place in history, and then it’s off to Verona, Italy, for a zany, truncated version of the romantic tragedy “Romeo and Juliet.”
While that’s short for an iteration “Romeo and Juliet,” it runs a bit long for a play condensing all of Shakespeare’s works. Just when you’re reaching for your cellphone to check the time, Rose points out that it took 12 minutes, and that we’ll all be there another seven hours unless things speed up considerably.
They do, with the cast next presenting Shakespeare’s first tragedy, “Titus Andronicus,” in the form of a cooking show and a hip-hop take on “Othello.”
Shakespeare’s comedies, all 16 of them, are summed up as generally involving shipwrecks, twins and a wedding, “which is why I’ve taken liberty in condensing Shakespeare’s comedic diarrhea … into a single, well-formed lump of hilarity,” Vigil says.
Along the way, the audience is treated to silliness — “‘King John’ is about a king named John,” we learn — and actual information, such as the fact that there is theater-world superstition in which saying “Macbeth” in a theater is bad luck. (Instead, they refer to it as “the Scottish play.”)
Before intermission, the cast powers through most all the plays, leaving for last one that can’t be ignored: “Hamlet.” Act two is devoted to it in its entirety. You’ll leave knowing it forward and backward.
Sipes admires “the complexity of what they’re doing, how they manage to make it look seamless,” she said. “It’s a very complicated work to pull off, and they’re just doing such a beautiful job with it.”
The show is a partnership between Schultz and Vigil’s company, Lonely Fish Productions, and Dionysus Presents — Rose’s partnership with Bend actor and playwright Clinton K. Clark, which did an outdoor presentation of “Macbeth” last summer, giving it a modern setting in the corporate world.
“We’ve been theatrical friends for a long time,” Rose explained of working with Lonely Fish. “It was just about time we sat down and did a collaboration.”
Dionysus has plans to present "Hamlet" in Central Oregon outdoor venues this summer, and the consensus last week among the actors was that doing this comically abridged version could inform their future performances in Shakespeare plays.
“It’s honoring him, but it’s also acknowledging all of things that people think about Shakespeare. I like the reference when he asks for the plot of ‘Hamlet,’ and another character says, ‘Dude, that’s “The Lion King.”’ A lot of the plot lines behind Shakespeare have been modernized, and Disney movies and modern-day movies actually carry on the plot lines, and bend them and twist them a little bit,” Sipes said.

